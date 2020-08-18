The Global Forestry Software Market is expected to grow by $ 1.36 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period

Global Forestry Software Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the forestry software market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 36 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in adoption of cloud-based forestry software, adoption of automated forestry management, and digitalization of forest operations. In addition, rise in adoption of cloud-based forestry software is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The forestry software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The forestry software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• On-premise forestry software

• Cloud-based forestry software



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for AI-based forestry as one of the prime reasons driving the forestry software market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of big data in forestry and advances of mobile technology in forestry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

