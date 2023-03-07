Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 7, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;89;79;A t-storm or two;89;80;SSW;10;82%;85%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;88;66;Sunshine, very warm;89;70;NE;6;46%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up;69;47;Cloudy;67;47;WNW;5;50%;31%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;52;Nice with some sun;66;54;SW;10;71%;7%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;39;29;Variable clouds;41;31;ENE;10;75%;34%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and chilly;27;20;Sunny;34;25;ENE;4;72%;20%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;49;Cloudy and cooler;60;48;E;9;77%;13%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;42;27;Windy and colder;31;10;WSW;18;82%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;NE;7;84%;78%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Clouds and sun, nice;64;48;W;7;64%;4%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;71;57;Mostly cloudy;74;61;W;10;65%;8%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Not as warm;80;59;A shower in the p.m.;78;58;ESE;9;45%;93%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;95;71;An afternoon shower;94;71;ESE;8;64%;59%;12

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;88;63;Mostly sunny, nice;89;63;E;12;29%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;96;74;Sunny and hot;95;76;S;8;55%;1%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;48;Periods of sun;67;56;WSW;10;64%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;66;45;Partly sunny, mild;64;36;WSW;9;30%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;59;42;Partly sunny, mild;63;49;SW;7;52%;44%;3

Berlin, Germany;Rain, snow;41;31;Mostly cloudy;39;29;ENE;7;82%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;51;A little rain;65;51;WNW;6;75%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;E;7;73%;87%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds;45;37;Partly sunny;53;42;S;10;59%;42%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;40;33;Snow and rain, cold;36;32;NNE;7;91%;100%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;63;33;Clouds and sun, warm;64;38;WSW;9;57%;7%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy with a shower;46;37;Periods of sun;53;43;SW;8;63%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;91;72;Sunny and hot;94;74;E;8;57%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;87;70;Very warm;87;69;NNE;7;61%;31%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and mild;67;46;Sunny and mild;69;51;SW;11;50%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;ENE;7;42%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;82;60;A morning shower;69;59;NW;11;80%;48%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;86;64;Rain and drizzle;83;66;NNE;3;70%;87%;5

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny;89;75;E;9;67%;2%;10

Chicago, United States;Breezy;42;31;Breezy;43;31;ENE;12;57%;12%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;SSE;7;73%;67%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Bit of rain, snow;38;25;Partly sunny;37;24;ENE;4;63%;8%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;80;68;Very warm;82;67;NNE;13;56%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;80;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;62;ESE;7;75%;90%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, hot;91;77;Partly sunny;92;77;NE;11;62%;10%;13

Delhi, India;Very warm;86;62;Clouds and sun;87;62;W;7;39%;2%;7

Denver, United States;Cloudy and colder;36;23;Clouds and sun, cold;40;25;N;9;66%;19%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;92;72;SSW;5;29%;2%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. shower;90;75;Showers around;87;75;SSW;7;79%;92%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and chilly;41;30;Variable cloudiness;40;34;E;14;65%;63%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;72;47;Cloudy and warm;69;49;NE;10;35%;5%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Periods of rain;65;61;Cloudy;69;59;W;11;77%;6%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;76;66;Low clouds;79;66;SSE;8;68%;19%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;83;57;Mostly cloudy;85;54;SE;6;50%;7%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;Mostly cloudy;85;68;E;9;66%;27%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;26;22;Intermittent snow;27;15;NW;11;84%;96%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;93;72;Plenty of sun;94;72;ESE;5;47%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Sunny;80;62;SE;9;61%;4%;8

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;82;70;Very windy, a shower;82;68;W;22;59%;57%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;90;66;Mostly sunny;93;66;SSE;9;35%;1%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;87;53;Sunny and very warm;86;53;N;7;26%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;58;50;Partly sunny, mild;63;50;SSW;11;63%;31%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Episodes of sunshine;88;75;Showers around;88;74;W;10;74%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;93;78;Partly sunny;88;75;N;10;57%;4%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;80;58;A t-storm around;80;59;NW;8;66%;44%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;64;38;Sunshine and mild;65;40;WSW;4;34%;0%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;94;66;WNW;9;34%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;77;49;Mostly cloudy;73;48;S;6;44%;5%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Very hot;105;77;Breezy and very hot;102;74;N;16;21%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;42;31;A little a.m. rain;47;34;SSW;10;73%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showery;85;73;A stray shower;86;72;N;6;69%;65%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;73;Low clouds;92;75;WNW;6;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;97;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;74;SW;6;38%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;75;Sun, some clouds;94;75;WNW;4;61%;82%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;41;An afternoon shower;59;40;SW;7;67%;81%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;81;A t-storm around;89;81;SSW;10;78%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;78;69;Clouds and sun, nice;77;70;SSE;9;80%;39%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A stray a.m. shower;64;58;Periods of rain;63;58;SW;10;89%;99%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;43;34;Snow, then rain;40;37;ENE;9;82%;98%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;62;44;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;ESE;7;57%;7%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;88;77;Partly sunny;88;77;SW;8;70%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;58;45;A couple of showers;61;51;WSW;10;81%;94%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;90;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;ENE;13;70%;73%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;E;4;84%;85%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;E;6;61%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;75;53;Breezy;67;53;W;13;53%;17%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;84;53;Sunshine and nice;83;52;ENE;6;24%;1%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;73;Some sun, a shower;83;71;NE;12;66%;87%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;34;28;Bit of rain, snow;37;24;SW;13;75%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;90;78;Sunny and windy;91;79;ENE;18;64%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;82;69;Very warm and humid;83;66;E;9;74%;7%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and colder;29;24;A snow shower;36;26;WNW;8;75%;74%;1

Moscow, Russia;Thickening clouds;32;11;A bit of p.m. snow;33;25;SW;11;83%;83%;1

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;95;78;Hazy sunshine;97;77;NNE;8;37%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;NE;11;42%;5%;14

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;45;29;Partly sunny, windy;46;33;NNW;20;46%;2%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;70;50;Clouds and sun;66;48;W;9;57%;25%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;33;23;A bit of a.m. snow;34;16;WSW;14;77%;95%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;62;43;Sunny and mild;68;48;WSW;7;40%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;28;10;Cloudy and chilly;29;15;NW;3;62%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little a.m. snow;23;18;Not as cold;30;19;NW;12;74%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;88;80;Afternoon showers;85;79;NW;13;81%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;A couple of showers;86;71;A shower in spots;88;69;NW;5;61%;48%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;86;73;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;ENE;8;76%;87%;4

Paris, France;An afternoon shower;48;41;Breezy with rain;57;48;WSW;16;86%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this morning;90;65;Showers around;87;66;NE;13;40%;79%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;73;Sunny and hot;93;73;SSE;6;48%;2%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;NE;11;64%;100%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;90;68;Very warm;89;65;S;7;60%;3%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;46;36;P.M. rain, breezy;43;38;SW;13;76%;97%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;65;37;Brief showers;62;42;S;11;77%;90%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;65;52;Downpours;61;50;NNW;5;82%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;71;51;Low clouds breaking;70;52;ESE;6;78%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;76;A couple of showers;90;77;ESE;10;68%;93%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;15;Sunny, but chilly;29;18;NE;10;47%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;36;29;A little snow;36;23;WSW;18;79%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy and very warm;89;76;Very warm;88;75;NE;7;70%;55%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and very warm;87;67;Cloudy, windy, warm;90;65;SE;14;18%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;A stray shower;59;50;A couple of showers;62;49;SE;9;79%;91%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cold;24;14;Morning snow, cloudy;33;22;SSW;9;77%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;52;45;Clouds and sun, cool;52;40;NW;10;67%;75%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;79;65;A couple of showers;78;62;ENE;9;68%;92%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;87;70;A shower in spots;85;69;W;6;60%;57%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clearing, a shower;76;66;A shower;75;65;NW;6;69%;83%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;84;47;Mostly cloudy;80;48;E;5;22%;3%;11

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;89;58;Very warm;87;58;SW;7;44%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;70;A shower in spots;82;67;N;6;74%;68%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;64;54;Periods of rain;62;56;SSW;9;90%;100%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;32;An afternoon shower;47;34;SE;7;71%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sun and warm;68;41;A shower or two;60;46;SSE;9;64%;64%;4

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;73;54;Cloudy and very warm;77;57;WSW;7;48%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, mainly late;85;76;Afternoon showers;87;76;NNE;8;79%;98%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;59;36;Clouds and sun, mild;60;37;SW;5;61%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;WNW;6;63%;2%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Afternoon snow;32;27;Chilly with snow;31;9;NW;12;73%;94%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Sunny and very warm;88;65;W;8;26%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Sunshine and nice;78;60;SE;7;50%;10%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and chilly;28;25;A little snow;32;17;NW;9;89%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;83;56;A little p.m. rain;60;44;N;9;60%;64%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;60;41;Variable cloudiness;57;42;SSW;8;67%;16%;2

Tehran, Iran;Rain this afternoon;69;52;A little p.m. rain;64;53;NNE;8;46%;97%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some brightening;70;56;Partly sunny;67;54;NW;9;58%;12%;6

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;64;45;A shower or two;65;51;SE;6;56%;87%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with sunshine;65;44;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;SSW;12;47%;1%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;35;26;Mostly cloudy;36;26;NNW;14;65%;9%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;69;53;Sunny and nice;73;58;E;6;57%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, milder;69;53;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;WSW;11;54%;7%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;37;20;Cloudy and mild;45;28;SSE;10;44%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;48;36;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;ENE;5;65%;66%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;49;37;A little p.m. rain;54;40;SSE;8;58%;72%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and warmer;89;70;Sunny and hot;91;71;SE;5;44%;3%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy in the p.m.;36;30;A bit of a.m. snow;36;22;SSW;19;63%;65%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Overcast;41;32;Bit of rain, snow;40;30;SE;9;72%;98%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;62;Windy;70;65;NNW;22;75%;22%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;Sunny and very warm;98;71;WSW;6;45%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;59;34;Mainly cloudy, mild;57;36;NE;4;40%;3%;4

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

The Associated Press

  • Sydney records hottest day in two years as 40C temperatures threaten homes

    Temperatures have reached 40C in parts of eastern Australia as an autumn heatwave saw fires threaten properties and forced schools to be closed. Sydney recorded its hottest day in more than two years with temperatures reaching 37.6 (99.7F) as nearly 40 bushfires broke out, while many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the hot weather. Temperatures in Penrith, which is 35 miles west of Sydney, hit 40.1C (104.2F) on Monday afternoon, while some inland towns reached nearly 41C (105.8F).

  • More snow sneaking into southern Ontario following last week’s winter storm

    A weak clipper will be moving through southern Ontario Monday, bringing snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to the province to start the workweek.

  • Death toll rises to 13; teenager hikers rescued in Southern California: Winter storm updates

    At least 13 deaths were reported from the storm, which began several days ago by dumping several feet of snow in California's mountains. Updates

  • Mobile home residents in Bass Lake ordered to evacuate. Snow buildup is ‘threat to life’

    An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center.

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Quick blast of wet snow to start the week in southern Ontario

    A quick clipper system moving through southern Ontario on Monday will bring snow, rain, and possibly mixed precipitation to start the work week.

  • Toronto hopes to clear snow by week's end, but forecasts suggest more winter weather looms

    The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a

  • Rains lift SLO County out of drought conditions. How full are lakes and reservoirs?

    Santa Margarita Lake has been overflowing since early January.

  • Winter storm will stretch 1,800 miles from Plains to Northeast; 'miracle' in Kentucky town after tornado: Weather updates

    Another cross-country winter storm will develop this week on the heels of a system that caused havoc in recent days, leading to 13 deaths. Updates.

  • Sydney swelters through hottest day in two years

    STORY: Penrith, a suburb in western Sydney, recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday afternoon - the hottest day since Jan. 26, 2021 - while some inland towns reached nearly 41 degrees.Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales (NSW), while 35 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed due to the severe heat. The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday (March 8), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

  • Sacramento braces for atmospheric river storm as more rain and snow hit Northern California

    Here’s the timeline of the next storm.

  • 'Disaster' in Crestline as California Residents Trapped by Heavy Snow

    Residents in Crestline, California, have branded a lack of snow-clearing in their town a “disaster,” as local media reported homeowners have been trapped behind towering snowdrifts after recent winter storms.Footage recorded by Anita Hodson shows houses blocked behind tall snowdrifts in Crestline, north of San Bernardino. Hodson estimated the biggest snowdrifts to be 20 feet tall and 10 feet wide.The footage also shows fallen trees and branches littering the roads.“The area in the San Bernardino mountains is in a dire situation,” Hodson told Storyful, "They removed all the plows off the mountain early on in the snowstorm to clear a highway so all the snow built up on all the roads.“In some instances people are trapped in their homes. They can’t get food and some are cut off, with no electricity and no internet. The response has been terrible. We need a light shone on this disaster,” Hodson said.Hodson’s concerns were echoed in local media, with one resident calling Crestline a “disaster zone.”California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties in California, including San Bernardino County, where Crestline is located, on March 1 following intense snowfall in the state.The governor’s office said on Sunday that more than seven million cubic yards of snow had been removed from state highways in San Bernardino County by March 4. Credit: Anita Hodson via Storyful

  • What might happen if a wet spring follows the Modesto watershed’s plentiful winter?

    This year is on pace to match the 1983 record for the snowpack that provides most of our water.

  • 10 million Americans under winter alerts as snow continues to slam West Coast mountains

    Ten million people are under winter weather alerts in the western U.S. as snow continues to hit the region. Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of California, with the Central Sierra forecast to get an additional 1 to 3 feet of snow expected to fall throughout the day on Sunday. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, recorded 563 inches, or almost 47 feet of snow, so far this season.

  • Coldest night of the year expected on Tuesday

    Temperatures could drop to minus 15C in Scottish glens.

  • Tales of frustration and fear as crews slowly clear snow in San Bernardino Mountains

    Crews struggle to clear roads in the San Bernardino Mountains as frustration grows among stranded residents.

  • City warns of icy road conditions due to snow, lower temperatures

    The city is warning Calgarians that snow and low temperatures could cause icy road conditions. Snowfall started Sunday and is expected to continue into Monday, Chris McGeachy, a spokesperson with Calgary's Mobility office said in an emailed statement. That snowfall, combined with low temperatures, may lead to slippery roads. "We're reminding everyone to prepare before heading out on their trips, bundle up and leave plenty of time to get to where they need to go," McGeachy said. Crews are current

  • UK weather: Cold weather alert issued for England as most of UK braces for snow and ice

    A cold weather alert has been issued for all of England as much of the country braces for snow and icy conditions. The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice which is set to come into force tonight for Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London. Warnings are also in place across northeast England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with up to 30cm of snow expected to fall in isolated spots across Scotland.

  • Turks ask how a boom town came crashing down in quake

    Almost every apartment tower in Nurdagi collapsed or was shattered beyond repair in last month's earthquake in Turkey - and people are now asking if a building boom in the town in recent decades may have to led to the deaths of thousands of residents. The town's population swelled in recent years to some 25,000, residents say, driven in part by increasingly flexible regulations that allowed apartment blocks to reach as high as eight stories, from a limit of three previously. "Even if some of the standards required in the earthquake belt are met, buildings had no chance to withstand it."

  • Bear Seen 'Contemplating the Weather' in Snowy South Lake Tahoe

    While others were hunkering down during the snow in South Lake Tahoe, California, a black bear emerged from his den and spent some time “contemplating the weather”, as a local nature enthusiast put it.Footage by Toogee Sielsch shows the bear sitting on a pile of snow and looking toward the night sky outside its crawlspace den.Writing about the bear on Instagram, Sielsch said it spent around 45 minutes sitting in the same spot, “contemplating the weather, his world, and maybe even the greater universe.”Another video by Sielsch, recorded later that evening shows the bear try to clear snow from the entrance to its den.Sielsch regularly posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his Instagram profile. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful