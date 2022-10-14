Global Food Service Distribution System Market Size to grow USD 6.49 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 3.9%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Food Service Distribution Software Market Size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021. The market is growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030; Companies Covered:Microsoft, SI Foodware, Evolutionka, S2K, Edible Software, SmallPICS, ChefTec, WineWorks Plus, dProduce Man Software, Seasoft, N2N Suite, Latitude and Other prominent key players.

New York, United States, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Food Service Distribution System Market Size to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2021 to USD 6.49 billion by 2030, as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

At a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. The program enables food service distribution businesses to organize shipments, handle clientele, and keep meticulous records of food orders. Food distribution software also provides analytics reports which can be used in sales procedures and performance. The software also has methods for maintaining incoming distributions and tools for handling performance, profitability, and market prices to increase sales effectiveness.

Global Food Service Distribution Software Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premises and Cloud-based), By Application (Large Companies, Small and Medium Sized Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The Cloud-based segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the food service distribution software market is categorized into On-premises and Cloud-based. The cloud-based segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Cloud food service solutions are widely employed across many industrial sectors since they provide a secure payment platform, a meal plan solution, and loyalty applications at lower costs. Saarioinen, a well-known Finnish producer of convenience foods, will install Infor cloud Food Service Distribution Software in 2020 to improve performance evaluation, warehouse and distribution management, end-to-end traceability, and customer experience, among other things.

The Large enterprise's segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the food service distribution software market is categorized as Large Companies, Small and Medium Sized Companies. The large enterprise segment will hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is further fueled by the widespread adoption of food service distribution software by large businesses like hospitals and financial institutions. Food Service Solutions introduced a food service platform in 2017 to improve customer satisfaction and achieve a competitive edge. The platform helps reduce food waste and provides simple-to-use inventory data.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The food service distribution system market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to the increasing awareness of the usage of Food Service Distribution Software, the market for food service distribution software in Europe have the largest market share. Sweden and Austria had internet penetration rates of 56% and 46%, respectively, in 2016. The top companies are concentrating their efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions to obtain a competitive edge, which fuels the regional market expansion. The market is growing aggressively in Europe.

Key Companies & Recent Developments; The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. List of Key Market Players: Major vendors in the global food service distribution software market include Microsoft, SI Foodware, Evolutionka, S2K, Edible Software, SmallPICS, ChefTec, WineWorks Plus, dProduce Man Software, Seasoft, N2N Suite, Latitude and Other major key vendors from world.

