Global Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Probiotics Market Report 2022: Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027
Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Market
Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics in Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide an updated review of the global probiotics market, focusing on its genus, function, end-use, application, and sales channel. Conclusive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global probiotics market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries and manufacturers.
The report will include the COVID-19 impact analysis on the probiotics market at a global level. The impact analysis will consist of the impact on demand, supply and prices.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (USD millions), considering 2021 as a base year, and a market forecast will be provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional market size with respect to the application will be provided. COVID-19's impact will be considered while the marketing estimation.
The report includes an analysis of major players across each regional probiotics market. The report explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global probiotics market and current trends within the industry. The report focuses on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott, Chr. Hansen Inc., DSM, Kerry, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Nestle Inc. and Wallaby Yogurt Co.
Scope of the Report
The genus segment of the global probiotics market is further segmented into Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and others.
Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed and others.
The global probiotics market based on end use is segmented into probiotics for humans and probiotics for animals.
Based on function, global probiotics market is segmented into regular probiotics and therapeutic probiotics.
Based on sales channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, online and others.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast the market size for probiotics, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, genus, function, application, end use (human/animals), sales channel, and region
Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts, regulations and industry specific challenges, and other factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)
Highlights of the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotics market, along with its implications on demand and supply of probiotics, price impact, and various government strategic decisions
Discussion of the importance of scientific research, product innovation, consumer awareness and preferences, and regulatory requirements for probiotics
Review of patent data and new developments regarding various categories and sub-categories of probiotics
Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances within the food and beverages industry
Market share analysis of the key market participants offering probiotic-enhanced products, their research priorities, product portfolios and the competitive landscape
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
What's New in this Update?
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Functions of Probiotics
Health Benefits of Probiotics
Disadvantages of Probiotics
Regulatory Guidelines
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Material
Manufacturing
Marketing and Distribution
End-user
Impact of Covid-19 on the Probiotics Market
Impact of Covid-19 on Demand
Impact of Covid-19 on Supply
Technological Overview of Probiotics
Probiotic Manufacturing Process
Future of Probiotics: Nanotechnology and Encapsulation
Pricing of Probiotic Products
Chapter 4 Market Drivers and Challenges
Market Growth Drivers
Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements in Developed Economies
Increasing Industrial Applications
Growing Malnutrition and Obesity in Developing Economies
Growing Animal Feed Industry
Market Restrains
High Costs of R&D for Developing New Probiotics Strains
Storage and Transportation of Probiotics
Chapter 5 Global Market for Probiotics by Application
Food and Beverages
Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Type
Global Market for Probiotics in Food and Beverages by Genus
Dietary Supplements
Animal Feed
Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for Probiotics by Genus
Global Market for Probiotics by Genus
Lactobacillus
Bifidobacterium
Streptococcus
Bacillus
Others
Chapter 7 Global Market for Probiotics by End Use
Global Market for Probiotics by End Use
Probiotics for Humans
Probiotics for Animals
Chapter 8 Global Market for Probiotics by Function
Global Market for Probiotics, by Function
Regular Probiotics
Therapeutic Probiotics
Chapter 9 Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel
Global Market for Probiotics by Sales Channel
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Pharmacies
Online
Specialty Stores
Others
Chapter 10 Global Market for Probiotics by Region
North American Market for Probiotics by Country
U.S. Market for Probiotics
Canadian Market for Probiotics
European Market for Probiotics by Country
German Market for Probiotics
U.K. Market for Probiotics by Application
French Market for Probiotics
Italian Market for Probiotics
Rest of European Market for Probiotics
Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics by Country
Chinese Market for Probiotics, by Application
Indian Market for Probiotics
Japanese Market for Probiotics
Australian Market for Probiotics
Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Probiotics
South American Market for Probiotics by Country
Brazilian Market for Probiotics
Mexican Market for Probiotics
Rest of South American Market for Probiotics
Middle East and African Market for Probiotics by Country
South African Market for Probiotics
Rest of the Middle East and African Market for Probiotics
Chapter 11 Patent Review
Recent Patents
Patent Review by Year
Patent Review by Country
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Tier 1 Companies
Tier 2 Companies
Tier 3 Companies
Recent Developments
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Abbott
Adm Biopolis
Adm Protexin Ltd.
Asahi Biocycle Co. Ltd.
Biogaia Ab Inc.
Bio-K Plus International Inc.
Biovencer Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Chobani LLC
Chr. Hansen Inc.
Country Life LLC
Danone Inc.
Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes
Dsm
Dupont De Nemours and Co.
Estee Lauder Inc.
Garden of Life Inc.
Jarrow Formulas Inc.
Johanna Foods Inc.
Karyotica Biologicals Pvt. Ltd.
Kerry Group plc
Kirkman Group Inc.
Lallemand Inc.
Lifeway Foods Inc.
Loreal Paris
Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd.
Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.
Nature's Way Products LLC
Natren Inc.
Natural Organics Inc.
Nestle Inc.
Probi Ab Inc.
Probiotical S.P.A.
Sabinsa Corp.
Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics
Stonyfield Farm Inc.
Unique Biotech Ltd.
Wallaby Yogurt Co.
Winclove Probiotics B.V.
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qgmhe
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900