The global Food Additives market is projected to reach US$59 billion by 2025

driven by the growing demand for fresh, flavorful food and beverages with longer shelf life and the ensuing focus on advanced processing technologies. Additives are the backbone of the processed and packaged food industry.
New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
They increase shelf-life, preserve texture and appearance, enhance flavor, and increase nutrients with fortification. Broad market forces impacting growth include growing global volume of food production; diversifying consumer tastes; and rapidly growing demand for processed packaged foods. Demand is expected to be especially strong for food additives that offer multiple benefits in food processing. Hectic lifestyles, growing participation of women in the workforce, reduced time for preparing home cooked meals are contributing towards increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers. In the food and beverage industry, Beverages represent the largest end-user of food additives simply because beverage production consumes more additives such as emulsifiers and stabilizers as they enable mixing of ingredients such as fat and water which normally would not mix, thereby enabling development of new product formats such as Juices made of Fruit and milk. The deluge of low calorie beverages is made possible only by additives such as Stevia, Aspartame, Sucralose etc. Continued strong demand for beverages thereby expands the addressable market opportunity for food additives in beverage production which is poised to increase significantly to meet growing consumption which already stands at 1,200 billion liters in the year 2019.
Other major factors and trends influencing growth include advancements in food color extraction techniques; rising consumer emphasis on organic foods and increased adoption of natural food additives among food processors; emergence of rice proteins as an ideal alternative to soy proteins; replacement of emulsifiers in dairy and bakery products by enzymes; growing awareness over the health damage caused by petroleum-derived food additives like Tert-Butyl hydroquinone and synthetic flavor enhancers like Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and the ensuing opening up of commercial opportunity for natural additives like Spices, Herbs, Roots, Essences and Essential Oils. The United States represents the largest market worldwide, supported by well-established food processing infrastructure and the presence of numerous large-scale food companies. China is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.9% CAGR led by positive economic environment, expanding middle class population, growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns and the subsequent increase in demand for high-quality food products.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Ashland Inc. (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (USA), GELITA AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (USA), Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Sethness Caramel Color (USA), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Kerry Group (Ireland).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed
Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others
Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application
Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives
Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years
2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2022
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive
Marketplace
Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Product Profile
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
Importance of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
Acidulants
Select Acidulants and their Food Uses
Sweeteners
Vitamins and Minerals
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Synthetic Colorants
Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers
Flavors
Flavor Enhancers
Hydrocolloids
Emulsifiers
Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types
Preservatives
Enzymes
Other Food Additives
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
’Natural’ Is In
Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and
Synthetic Food Additives
Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar
Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities
for Sweeteners
World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2013-14 through 2018-19
Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2014
through 2018
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and
Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025
Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019
Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with
Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing ’Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market
Pantone Driving Color Selection
Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved
Prospects
Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9
Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food
Preservatives
New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)
Expanding Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000,
2020 & 2050
Segmental Analysis
Acidulants
Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment
Hydrocolloids
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption by Geographic Region/Country
Sweeteners
Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type
(in %): 2019
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners
to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for
Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application
(in %): 2019
Food Colors
Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International
Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within
European Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Acidulants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acidulants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acidulants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sweeteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitamins &
Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Colorants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 14: World Historic Review for Colorants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Colorants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 &
2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocolloids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Emulsifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 23: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Preservatives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 26: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Preservatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 29: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural
Food Additives
Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations
Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors
New Flavor Profiles Witness Growing Popularity Among US Diners
Food and Drink Flavors Trends
Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market
US Alternative Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
US High Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Application
(in %): 2019
Shift towards Natural Colors for Beverages
US Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand
Growth
Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth
Food Enzymes: Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids
Market Growth
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 36: USA 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 39: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 42: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods
Market
Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 44: China Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 45: China 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
EUROPE
Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities
European Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Food Additives Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 51: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 53: France Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 54: France 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 57: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
ITALY
Table 58: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 59: Italy Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 60: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 62: UK Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 63: UK 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
SPAIN
Table 64: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 65: Spain Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 66: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
RUSSIA
Table 67: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives
by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 68: Russia Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 69: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2009 through 2019
Table 72: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments for the Years 2009,
2020 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Emerging Flavor Trends in Asia
Market Analytics
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2009 through 2019
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments for the Years 2009,
2020 & 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 80: Australia Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2009 through 2019
Table 81: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
INDIA
Food Additives Market to Experience Robust Growth
Market Analytics
Table 82: India Current & Future Analysis for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 83: India Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 84: India 16-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 85: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 86: South Korea Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2009 through 2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001