The global Food Additives market is projected to reach US$59 billion by 2025

driven by the growing demand for fresh, flavorful food and beverages with longer shelf life and the ensuing focus on advanced processing technologies. Additives are the backbone of the processed and packaged food industry.

They increase shelf-life, preserve texture and appearance, enhance flavor, and increase nutrients with fortification. Broad market forces impacting growth include growing global volume of food production; diversifying consumer tastes; and rapidly growing demand for processed packaged foods. Demand is expected to be especially strong for food additives that offer multiple benefits in food processing. Hectic lifestyles, growing participation of women in the workforce, reduced time for preparing home cooked meals are contributing towards increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers. In the food and beverage industry, Beverages represent the largest end-user of food additives simply because beverage production consumes more additives such as emulsifiers and stabilizers as they enable mixing of ingredients such as fat and water which normally would not mix, thereby enabling development of new product formats such as Juices made of Fruit and milk. The deluge of low calorie beverages is made possible only by additives such as Stevia, Aspartame, Sucralose etc. Continued strong demand for beverages thereby expands the addressable market opportunity for food additives in beverage production which is poised to increase significantly to meet growing consumption which already stands at 1,200 billion liters in the year 2019.



Other major factors and trends influencing growth include advancements in food color extraction techniques; rising consumer emphasis on organic foods and increased adoption of natural food additives among food processors; emergence of rice proteins as an ideal alternative to soy proteins; replacement of emulsifiers in dairy and bakery products by enzymes; growing awareness over the health damage caused by petroleum-derived food additives like Tert-Butyl hydroquinone and synthetic flavor enhancers like Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and the ensuing opening up of commercial opportunity for natural additives like Spices, Herbs, Roots, Essences and Essential Oils. The United States represents the largest market worldwide, supported by well-established food processing infrastructure and the presence of numerous large-scale food companies. China is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.9% CAGR led by positive economic environment, expanding middle class population, growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns and the subsequent increase in demand for high-quality food products.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Ashland Inc. (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (USA), GELITA AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (USA), Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Sethness Caramel Color (USA), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Kerry Group (Ireland).





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed

Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others

Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application

Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2022

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries

The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis

Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive

Marketplace

Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019

High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

What is a Food Additive?

Type of Food Additives and their Sources

Importance of Food Additives

Categorization of Food Additives

Acidulants

Select Acidulants and their Food Uses

Sweeteners

Vitamins and Minerals

Colorants

Natural Colorants

Synthetic Colorants

Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers

Flavors

Flavor Enhancers

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types

Preservatives

Enzymes

Other Food Additives

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics

’Natural’ Is In

Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and

Synthetic Food Additives

Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar

Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities

for Sweeteners

World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the

Years 2013-14 through 2018-19

Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2014

through 2018

Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market

Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and

Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025

Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with

Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020

Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market

Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow

Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins

Ongoing ’Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market

Pantone Driving Color Selection

Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating

Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved

Prospects

Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market

Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns

Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise

Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9

Epidemic

Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food

Preservatives

New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives

Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives

Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives

Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000,

2020 & 2050

Segmental Analysis

Acidulants

Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment

Hydrocolloids

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption by Geographic Region/Country

Sweeteners

Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type

(in %): 2019

Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications

Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market

Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners

to Natural Sweeteners

Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm

Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier

Concerns Surround Neotame

Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption

Flavors

A Highly Competitive Market

Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Preservatives

Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for

Preservatives

Are Food Preservatives Safe?

Enzymes

Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application

(in %): 2019

Food Colors

Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019

The Rise of Natural Colors

List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants

List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants

Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite

Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color

Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity

Fear of Blues and Greens

Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants

Food Emulsifiers

Innovation Characterizes the Market

Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market

Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International

Standard

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within

European Countries



