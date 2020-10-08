The Global FM Broadcast Transmitter Market is expected to grow by USD 1.76 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

Global FM broadcast transmitter market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the FM broadcast transmitter market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 76 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

Our reports on FM broadcast transmitter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters, resilience of FM technology to signal strength variations and growth in radio advertising. In addition, use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The FM broadcast transmitter market analysis includes power capacity segment and geographical landscapes



The FM broadcast transmitter market is segmented as below:

By Power Capacity

• Above 20 kW

• 5-20 kW

• 5 W-5 kW



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• South America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for solid-state transmitters as one of the prime reasons driving the FM broadcast transmitter market growth during the next few years. Also, reduction in footprint using multi-transmitter technology and new cooling solutions for FM broadcast transmitters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our FM broadcast transmitter market covers the following areas:

• FM broadcast transmitter market sizing

• FM broadcast transmitter market forecast

• FM broadcast transmitter market industry analysis





