Global Fluorotelomers Industry

Global Fluorotelomers Market to Reach 82. 3 Thousand Tons by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fluorotelomers estimated at 39. 2 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 82.

3 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fluorotelomer Iodide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.5% CAGR and reach 17 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluorotelomer Acrylate segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 10.6 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Fluorotelomers market in the U.S. is estimated at 10.6 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 18.1 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Fluorotelomer Alcohols Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR



In the global Fluorotelomer Alcohols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 10 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 20.4 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 12 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd.

Archroma Management LLC

DowDuPont, Inc.

Dynax Corporation

Merck KgaA

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

The Chemours Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fluorotelomers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomer

Iodide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Iodide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Iodide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomer

Acrylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Acrylate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Acrylate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomer

Alcohols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fluorotelomer Alcohols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomer Alcohols

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Textiles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Firefighting

Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Firefighting Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Firefighting Foams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Stain Resistance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Stain Resistance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Stain Resistance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fluorotelomers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer Iodide,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fluorotelomers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 65: France Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer Iodide,

Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer

Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Fluorotelomers by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food

Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer

Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food

Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer

Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food

Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 122: India Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by Segment -

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fluorotelomer

Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and

Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Fluorotelomers

by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging,

Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: India Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by End-Use -

Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain

Resistance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textiles,

Firefighting Foams, Food Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer

Acrylate, Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Fluorotelomers by

Segment - Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate,

Fluorotelomer Alcohols and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Fluorotelomers

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fluorotelomer Iodide, Fluorotelomer Acrylate, Fluorotelomer

Alcohols and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Fluorotelomers by End-Use - Textiles, Firefighting Foams, Food

Packaging, Stain Resistance and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027



