Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fluoroscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Full-Size C-Arms segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $765.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$765.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$632.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured)
- GE Healthcare
- Hologic, Inc.
- OrthoScan, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Ziehm Imaging GmbH


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Curtain Raiser
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers
Fluoroscopy Dominates Value-wise, Mobile C-Arms to Witness
Faster Growth
Value Analysis
Volume Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
GE Healthcare (USA)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
OrthoScan, Inc. (USA)
Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Aging Populace Drives Demand for Fluoroscopy & Mobile
C-arms
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand for Imaging
Equipment
Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels Drives Demand for
Bariatric-Versions of Fluoroscopy Equipment
Classification of BMI
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
Increasing Affinity for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
Spur Mobile C-Arms Market
Increasing Number of Applications
Developing Geographies Prop Up Growth
Cost-Effectiveness and Versatility Factors Favor Fluoroscopic
Procedures
Increasing Importance of Mini C-Arms in Sports and Clinics
Technological Evolutions Extend Opportunities for New Entrants
Fluoroscopy Raises the Bar for Treatment in Orthopedics and
Pain Management
Growing Refurbished Imaging Equipment Market - A Boon and a Bane
Innovative Products to Drive the Market
ALARA Mandate - Fast Becoming Central to Fluoroscopy Practices
New Treatment Protocols for Lower Patient and Clinician
Radiation Exposure
Dearth of Skilled Personnel Poses a Challenge for the
Fluoroscopy Market
Reimbursement Issues Threaten Future Growth of Imaging
Equipment Services Market
Expanding CT and MRI Modalities Threaten to Sideline Fluoroscopy
Philips Grid-Controlled Fluoroscopy Technology Offers Wider
Applications in Pediatrics

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms
by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini
C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms
by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal,
Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &
Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &
Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic
Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &
Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic
Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &
Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic
Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &
Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic
Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management &
Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic
Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and
Mobile C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain
Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and
Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &
Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

GERMANY
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy,
Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Product Segment - Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and
Mini C-Arms Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and
Mobile C-Arms by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluoroscopy, Full-Size C-Arms and Mini C-Arms
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular,
Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma,
Neurology, Urology and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by Application - Cardiovascular, Orthopedics,
Gastrointestinal, Pain Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and
Mobile C-Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, Gastrointestinal, Pain
Management & Trauma, Neurology, Urology and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Fluoroscopy and Mobile
C-Arms by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers,
Research & Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fluoroscopy and
Mobile C-Arms by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research &
Academic Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ITALY
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

