GLOBAL FLUE GAS DESULFURIZATION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

KEY FINDINGS The global flue gas desulfurization market is projected to register a CAGR of 4. 26% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The market growth drivers include the prevalence of air-borne diseases, stringent laws in terms of air quality maintenance, and air pollution awareness.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Ambient air pollution constitutes 4.2 million deaths every year, according to the WHO. Also, almost 91% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality levels exceed WHO limits. Though it impacts the developing and developed countries alike, the low- and middle-income countries face the highest-burden, particularly South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions. Several pollutants contribute to diseases in humans. Of these, particulate matter (PM) enter the respiratory system through inhalation and causes cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, cancer, and central nervous system and reproductive dysfunctions. The other harmful air pollutants include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), sulfur dioxide, dioxins, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen oxide.

As a result, air pollution has severe health effects.These include respiratory diseases, wheezing, asthma, shortness of breath, cough, and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).



Also, it impacts health during early stages of human life prenatal, mental, cardiovascular, and respiratory disorders, resulting in chronic diseases or infant mortality.Therefore, the increasing air-borne disease drives the global flue gas desulfurization market growth.



However, the market growth is hindered by the increasing share of renewable power generation capacity and industrial sector slowdown.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global flue gas desulfurization market growth assessment includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR in the global market.



The region has a large number of coal-fired power plants and strict government regulations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market players are competing in key regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific, trying to gain market shares through new product developments and expansions. Some of the key companies in the market include John Wood Group Plc, General Electric Company, Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, etc.



