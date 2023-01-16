The Global Floriculture Market is expected to grow by USD 15.20 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Global Floriculture Market 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the floriculture market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.20 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floriculture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638959/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on floriculture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high profits associated with growing ornamental plants and use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes. In addition, high profits associated with growing ornamental plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The floriculture market analysis includes the product segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes.

The floriculture market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Cut flowers
• Bedding plants
• Potted plants
• Others

By Application
• Conferences and activities, gifts
• Personal and corporate use

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the growing prominence for online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the floriculture market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floriculture market covers the following areas:
• Floriculture market sizing
• Floriculture market forecast
• Floriculture market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading floriculture market vendors that include Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, Dummen Orange, Flamingo Horticulture Investments, Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, Ruparelia Group, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, and Syngenta Seeds BV. Also, the floriculture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638959/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


