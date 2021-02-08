Global floating wind turbine market size to record 32.5% CAGR through 2027

Market Study Report, LLC.
·7 min read

The research report on ‘global floating wind turbine market’ consists of vital data regarding the growth stimulants, limitations & challenges, and other expansion prospects which are shaping the business dynamics over the period of 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimations, global floating wind turbine market had reached a valuation of USD 3.2 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 32.5% between 2020 and 2027. This rapid expansion can be attributed to shifting preferences towards adopting renewable sources of energy, and surging investment for green energy development.

Apart from this, the study talks about the various segmentations and their relevant impact on the growth matrix of this business space. It also offers significant information regarding the regional outlook while elaborating on different market players operating in this business domain.

According to a study conducted by WindEurope organization, Europe witnessed around 15.4 GW (gigawatts) of new wind installations in 2019, which was a 27% increase since 2018. This widespread deployment of wind turbines is facilitating the overall business scenario.

For those unaware, a floating wind turbine is an offshore wind turbine which is installed on a floating foundation. These turbines are can operate in deep water with depths around 60 meters. They are capable enough to produce significant energy owing to dependable wind flow available at seashore.

Floating wind turbines have been gaining quite the momentum owing to their cost effective nature. The technology not only reduces carbon emissions but also helps in eliminating complexities associated with water depth, thereby stimulating global floating wind turbine industry outlook.

In June 2017, for instance, Norway-based energy company Statoil (Equinor ASA) reportedly invested around USD 268 million for its Hywind turbine project which involved the installation of wind turbines in 78 meter sea depth in north-east part of Scotland.

Thus, surging investments towards deployment of floating wind turbines by several energy companies is adding traction to the overall market size. However, high investment as well as development costs associated with the product could potentially act as a bottle neck towards global floating wind turbine industry expansion.

Elaborating on the regional spectrum

The geographical scope of worldwide floating wind turbine market consists of North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world. As per credible estimates, Europe currently dominates the overall market in terms of revenue share and is likely to depict similar growth pattern in the subsequent years, owing to supportive regulatory outlook and high concentration of leading energy companies.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific floating wind turbine industry size is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Escalating investments towards sustainable energy development projects, coupled with improving wind generation capabilities are positively impacting the business dynamics in Asia-Pacific.

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market by Foundation Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Semi-submersible

  • Spar-buoy

  • Others

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market by Depth (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Deep Water (higher than 60m Depth)

  • Shallow Water (less than 60m Depth)

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

  • Canada

  • United States

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • China

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd.

  • Envision Energy

  • Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Nordex SE

  • General Electric Company

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Senvion S.A.

  • MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Foundation, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Depth, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Dynamics

3.1. Floating Wind Turbine Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Foundation

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market by Foundation, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Foundation 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Floating Wind Turbine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Spar-buoy

5.4.2. Semi-submersible

5.4.3. Others

Chapter 6. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market, by Depth

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market by Depth, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market Estimates & Forecasts by Depth 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Floating Wind Turbine Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Shallow Water (less than 60 m Depth)

6.4.2. Deep Water (higher than 60 m Depth)

Chapter 7. Global Floating Wind Turbine Market, Regional Analysis

