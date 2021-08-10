Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$6. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$420 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$420 Million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial
Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
EXHIBIT 2: Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$
Billion)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Despite COVID-19 Crisis, Long-Term Outlook for In-Flight Wi-Fi
Market Remains Positive
Personal Electronic Devices to Play Central Role in Ensuring
Contact-Free IFC Services
Pandemic Brings Forth the Need for Cost-Effective IFE Solutions
An Introduction to In-Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Wi-Fi Technology
In-flight Wi-Fi Components
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
In-Flight Wi-Fi: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Highly
Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers
Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace
Developed Regions Lead In-flight Wi-Fi Market, Developing
Economies to Spearhead Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) Market Share Breakdown
by Leading Companies: 2019
Airlines, Connectivity and Content Providers Collaborate for
In-Flight Connectivity
Popular Airlines with Free and Paid In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Air Travel Dynamics and Passenger Traffic: Key Determinants of
Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled
Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E
EXHIBIT 6: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by
Geographic Region: 2018-2038
Aircraft Fleet Expansion Presents Long-term Opportunities for
the Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles:
(ASMs)
EXHIBIT 8: Airlines Offering Wi-Fi as a Percentage of ASMs (2019)
Demand Rises for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and
Economical Connectivity during Air Travel
EXHIBIT 9: Inflight Broadband-Enabled Ancillary Services
Revenue (in US$ Million) for 2019, 2028 and 2035
EXHIBIT 10: Projected Global Inflight Broadband Demand
Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2035
In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight
Passenger Experience
With Air Travel and In-Flight Connectivity Demand Closely
Mirroring Trends in Travel & Tourism Industry, COVID-19
Pandemic Hurts Industry Revenues
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in
International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
Airlines Focus on Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and
Inflight Connectivity
Airlines Working To Enhance Inflight Wi-Fi
In-flight Internet Access Drives Brand Loyalty among Air
Passengers
Surging IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for
Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi
EXHIBIT 12: Global Mobile Internet Market: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category for 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year
2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:
2014-2021E
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 15: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 16: Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB
per Month) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
5G Networks to Enable Lightning-Fast, Seamless In-Flight
Connectivity
EXHIBIT 17: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by
Technology for 2019 and 2025
Social Networking on the Move Fuels IP Traffic, Necessitating
Airline Wi-Fi Connectivity
EXHIBIT 19: Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in
Billion for 2012-2020
EXHIBIT 20: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 21: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Digitization to Gain Momentum, Gen Z Passengers to Fuel In-
Flight Wi-Fi Installations
Rising Demand Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Among Millennials
Drives Market
EXHIBIT 22: Global Millennials Population by Region (in %) for
2019
EXHIBIT 23: Millennial Population as a % of Total Population in
Developing Countries: 2019
Satellite-Based Solutions Emerge to Address Challenges with ATG
Networks
High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-
flight Connectivity
Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-
Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing
Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Market
EXHIBIT 24: Global In-Flight Entertainment Market: Type of
Delivery Method as % of Aircraft for 2019
In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity
Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services
Emergence of Connected Aircrafts Raise Risk of Cyber Security
Breaches
EXHIBIT 25: Global Connected Aircraft Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2026
Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight
Wi-Fi Market
Trends in Private Jet Segment Impact Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi
With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul
Flights, the Need for Inflight Wi-Fi Grows
EXHIBIT 26: Long Haul Airlines Worldwide: Number of Long-Haul
Narrowbody Flights Departing per Week by Country in 2018
EXHIBIT 27: Number of Long-Haul Narrowbody Flights Departing
per Week by Airline in 2018
EXHIBIT 28: Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by
Distance Travelled in Thousand Km
IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment
Innovations & Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Key Technologies for In-Flight
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Innovations in In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
High Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption
Lack of Awareness
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Solutions
Harsh Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Industry Curtails
Momentum in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
Anticipated Recovery in Aviation Sector Post-COVID-19, to
Revive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 29: Commercial Aircraft Fleet in North America by Type
(2017 & 2037)
EXHIBIT 30: Domestic Annual Air Traffic in the US: Passengers
(Millions) Carried for the Period 2007 to 2018
In-Flight Wi-Fi: Relevant in Augmenting Passenger Loyalty
Reliable In-Flight Connectivity from Wi-Fi Providers
Competition
EXHIBIT 31: Airline In-Flight Wi-Fi Market by Provider (in %)
in the US: 2020
EXHIBIT 32: In-flight Wi-Fi as % of ASM in the US for 2019
CANADA
JAPAN
Market Overview
CHINA
China: A Market Laden with Potential Opportunities
COVID-19 Impacts Market Outlook
China?s Sky-high Ambitions
New Era of In-flight Internet with Chinese Characteristics
China?s Proposal for Mass In-flight Wi-Fi
EUROPE
Post-COVID-19 Period Favors Growth in the European In-Flight
Wi-Fi Market
European In-Flight Wi-Fi Gets Boost from Rollout of European
Aviation Network
In-Flight Connectivity Evolves Rapidly During Previous Decade
Key Trends that Impacted the European In-Flight Connectivity in
the Recent Past
Key Business Models in the European In-Flight Connectivity Sector
Besides Established Airliners, European LCCs also Strive for
In-Flight Connectivity
Satellite and Terrestrial Technologies Complement Each Other
Satellite Vs. Terrestrial
Air to Ground (ATG): Lower Cost, But Restricted Coverage
5G in In-Flight Communication
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market to Register Growth in Asia-Pacific
Passenger Loyalty to Airlines Increases as Carriers Begin
Offering Inflight Wi-Fi
Australia: Market Overview
India: In-flight Connectivity On the Verge of Becoming a Reality
Collaborations Between Service Providers and Airline Companies
Key Challenges Impeding Market Prospects
REST OF WORLD
Middle East: In-flight Wi-Fi Market Gains Momentum
