Global In-Flight Wi-F- Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027 - In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight Passenger Experience

Global Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Flight Wi-Fi - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$420 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$420 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

  • Despite COVID-19 Crisis, Long-Term Outlook for In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Remains Positive

  • Personal Electronic Devices to Play Central Role in Ensuring Contact-Free IFC Services

  • Pandemic Brings Forth the Need for Cost-Effective IFE Solutions

  • An Introduction to In-Flight Wi-Fi

  • In-Flight Wi-Fi Technology

  • In-flight Wi-Fi Components

  • In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

  • In-Flight Wi-Fi: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers

  • Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized

  • Global Market Prospects and Outlook

  • Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace

  • Developed Regions Lead In-flight Wi-Fi Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth

  • Competition

  • Airlines, Connectivity and Content Providers Collaborate for In-Flight Connectivity

  • Popular Airlines with Free and Paid In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Air Travel Dynamics and Passenger Traffic: Key Determinants of Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

  • Aircraft Fleet Expansion Presents Long-term Opportunities for the Market

  • Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

  • Demand Rises for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and Economical Connectivity during Air Travel

  • In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight Passenger Experience

  • With Air Travel and In-Flight Connectivity Demand Closely Mirroring Trends in Travel & Tourism Industry, COVID-19 Pandemic Hurts Industry Revenues

  • Airlines Focus on Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and Inflight Connectivity

  • Airlines Working To Enhance Inflight Wi-Fi

  • In-flight Internet Access Drives Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers

  • Surging IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi

  • Rising Penetration of Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market

  • 5G Networks to Enable Lightning-Fast, Seamless In-Flight Connectivity

  • Social Networking on the Move Fuels IP Traffic, Necessitating Airline Wi-Fi Connectivity

  • Digitization to Gain Momentum, Gen Z Passengers to Fuel In-Flight Wi-Fi Installations

  • Rising Demand Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Among Millennials Drives Market

  • Satellite-Based Solutions Emerge to Address Challenges with ATG Networks

  • High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-flight Connectivity

  • Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi

  • In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Market

  • In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity

  • Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services

  • Emergence of Connected Aircrafts Raise Risk of Cyber Security Breaches

  • Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight Wi-Fi Market

  • Trends in Private Jet Segment Impact Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi

  • With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Inflight Wi-Fi Grows

  • Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km

  • IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment

  • Innovations & Advancements Fuel Market Growth

  • Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Key Technologies for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity

  • Innovations in In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

  • Key Issues & Challenges Confronting In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

  • High Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption

  • Lack of Awareness

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lltvmi

