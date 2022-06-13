Global In-Flight Wi-F- Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2027 - In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight Passenger Experience
Global Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi
Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$420 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$420 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Despite COVID-19 Crisis, Long-Term Outlook for In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Remains Positive
Personal Electronic Devices to Play Central Role in Ensuring Contact-Free IFC Services
Pandemic Brings Forth the Need for Cost-Effective IFE Solutions
An Introduction to In-Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Wi-Fi Technology
In-flight Wi-Fi Components
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
In-Flight Wi-Fi: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers
Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace
Developed Regions Lead In-flight Wi-Fi Market, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth
Competition
Airlines, Connectivity and Content Providers Collaborate for In-Flight Connectivity
Popular Airlines with Free and Paid In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
Astronics AeroSat Corporation
Donica Aviation Engineering Co., Ltd
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
Gogo Inc
Honeywell Aerospace
Hughes Network Systems, LLC
Inmarsat plc
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
AeroMobile Communications Limited
Collins Aerospace
SES S.A
SITA onAir
SmartSky Networks, LLC
Thales Group
ThinKom Solutions, Inc.
Viasat, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Air Travel Dynamics and Passenger Traffic: Key Determinants of Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
Aircraft Fleet Expansion Presents Long-term Opportunities for the Market
Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles (ASMs)
Demand Rises for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and Economical Connectivity during Air Travel
In-Flight Wi-Fi Emerges as Primary Mean to Elevate In-Flight Passenger Experience
With Air Travel and In-Flight Connectivity Demand Closely Mirroring Trends in Travel & Tourism Industry, COVID-19 Pandemic Hurts Industry Revenues
Airlines Focus on Enhancing Operational Efficiencies and Inflight Connectivity
Airlines Working To Enhance Inflight Wi-Fi
In-flight Internet Access Drives Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers
Surging IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi
Rising Penetration of Smartphones Augurs Well for the Market
5G Networks to Enable Lightning-Fast, Seamless In-Flight Connectivity
Social Networking on the Move Fuels IP Traffic, Necessitating Airline Wi-Fi Connectivity
Digitization to Gain Momentum, Gen Z Passengers to Fuel In-Flight Wi-Fi Installations
Rising Demand Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Among Millennials Drives Market
Satellite-Based Solutions Emerge to Address Challenges with ATG Networks
High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-flight Connectivity
Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Market
In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity
Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services
Emergence of Connected Aircrafts Raise Risk of Cyber Security Breaches
Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight Wi-Fi Market
Trends in Private Jet Segment Impact Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi
With Airlines Operating More Number of Low-Cost Long-Haul Flights, the Need for Inflight Wi-Fi Grows
Longest Non-Stop Flights Worldwide Ranked by Distance Travelled in Thousand Km
IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment
Innovations & Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Seamless Air Alliance Unveils Key Technologies for In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity
Innovations in In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting In-Flight Wi-Fi Market
High Usage Costs Hinder Wider Adoption
Lack of Awareness
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
