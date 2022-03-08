Global In-Flight Catering Services Market Report 2022-2024: China is Expected to Spearhead Growth and Emerge as the Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Reach $21.5 Billion by 2024
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Catering Services is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the analysis period.
Europe represents the largest regional market for In-Flight Catering Services, accounting for an estimated 27.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period.
The global market for in-flight catering services is driven by booming air travel and the corresponding increase in passenger traffic, and enhanced focus on choice, quality and consistency supported by innovation in bringing about the best quality meals on-board. The market is mainly being driven by the robust increase in the number of people travelling by air globally for tourism and business, increase in non-stop and long-haul flights, and improving global economy.
While traditionally the aviation industry benefited from business travels, rise in number of air travelers on leisure/pleasure trips, international tourism, growth in student travel under student exchange programs, global sports meets and growing popularity of medical tourism are also contributing to the significant increase in air traffic and hence fueling demand for airline catering.
Fast paced urbanization and resultant increase in migrant population is also driving increased passenger traffic between major business centers and towns, representing a major growth driver for the inflight catering services market.
Asia-Pacific and China represent key markets, led by rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) as well as expanding middle class income group with increased discretionary spending; rapid urbanization; increasing international travel and tourism, and rising standard of living to complement aspirational travelling are factors poised to drive growth in the region.
North America is another key in-flight catering service market, supported by the increase in the number of flyers travelling for tourism and business. Given the higher disposable incomes of people, air travelers in the region spend significantly on on-board catering.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Architecture of In-Flight Catering System
In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers
Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share
Economy Class Drives Market Growth
Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals
In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry
Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized
Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus
Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals
Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground
Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets
Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals
Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering
Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season
Vegetables Take Center Stage
Adding Spice to Food
Hawaiian Food Going Places
Healthier Breakfast Options
Branded Farm Produce
New Meat Cuts
Stuffed Items Gain Popularity
Signature & High Class Cocktails
Seafood
Fast Food
Packaged Popcorn
Best Coffee Onboard
Craft Beer
Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers
Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt
Foods from Home/Destination Country
Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers
Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell
All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World
Major Aspects of Aircraft Food
Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market
Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth
Major Market Challenges Summarized
gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers
Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals
British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings
Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand
Cathay Pacific's New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service
Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity
gategroup's Acquisition of LSG's European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market
Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise
Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers
In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding
Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential
Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image
Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers
Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units
Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management
Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch
Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers
Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering
Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering
Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market
Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering
Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing
Shift from Complimentary Meals to 'Buy on Board' Transforms In-Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model
Low-Cost Carriers Boost the "Buy on Board" Segment of Travel Retail
Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering
Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals
Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off
Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants
Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights
Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying
Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus
Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food
Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler
Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects
Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering
Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern
Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns
Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change
Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals
Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode
Edible Cups of Air New Zealand
SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept
SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging
SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives
The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry
Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers
Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering
Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements
The Vertical Farm of Emirates
Lufthansa's Astronauts' Meals
Airborne Cooking Robot
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales
Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions
On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience
Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders
Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions
Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering
Food Trucks
Onboard Picnic Services
Deep Frozen Meals
Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market
UNITED STATES
In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable Growth
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects
Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth in the Matured US Market
In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route
Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes Well for the Market
North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food
Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way
In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes Importance
DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations
Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause of Concern
CANADA
Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth
JAPAN
Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market Growth
CHINA
Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight Catering Services
Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition
Strategies to Drive Growth in China's In-Flight Catering Market
Reducing Cost of Catering Operations
Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering
Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food
Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists
EUROPE
Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth
European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services
Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering Services in Europe
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
UK Airlines Charge In-Flight Meals in Tune with Global Trends
RUSSIA
Rising Air Travel Fuels Growth in Airline Catering Market
Changes Abound in Airline Catering Industry
In-Flight Catering Market Faces Food Safety Challenges
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong Market Growth
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Bakery Products Signal Opportunities for In-Flight Caterers
In-flight Bakery Product Choices in Asia-Pacific
INDIA
India: A High Growth Market for In-Flight Catering Services
Branded Foods Find Favor with Airlines
Rise in Low Cost Carriers with Buy on Board Options
National Carrier Bows Down to Pressure
Rise of Halal Tourism in India
Flight Caterers Begin Diversifying into Retail Business to Remain Afloat
Key Challenges Confronting In-Flight Caterers in India
LATIN AMERICA
Steadily Growing Aviation Sector Augurs Well for In-Flight Catering Services Market
MIDDLE EAST
Middle East Market for In-flight Catering Gains Prominence
Middle Eastern Carriers Forge Ahead in On-board Catering Services
Back Catering: An Emerging Trend in the Market
SAUDI ARABIA
An Important Regional Market Owing to Religious Travel
