Global Flexible Pipe Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Flexible Pipe Market

Global Flexible Pipe Market

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Pipe Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible pipe market reached a value of US$ 1.15 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A flexible pipe has a composite construction of layers of various materials that enable large amplitude deflections without causing damage to the pipe. It comprises leakproof thermoplastic barriers and corrosion-resistant steel wires, which gives the pipe high-pressure resistance, flexibility, and superior dynamic behavior. It eases spooling on reels for quick transportation, reduces time and technical ease of installation, and offers seabed accommodation and capacity for reuse. As a result, it finds extensive applications in the oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water treatment industries across the globe.



Flexible Pipe Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in exploration activities around the world due to the increasing demand for energy and improved metals. This, along with the growing use of non-corrosive pipes in the oil and gas industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of flexible pipes in horizontal drilling and lateral drilling for boring new reservoirs, is stimulating the growth of the market.

In addition, technological advances in different drilling process that enable access to remote locations, unconventional formations, and deep-water regions are positively influencing the market. Besides this, the escalating demand for petroleum in the transport sector due to the rising number of passenger cars worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key market players.

Story continues

Additionally, as it offers high-durability and heat resistant properties, there is an increase in the employment of flexible pipes in transferring gases or hot liquids. Apart from this, the rising adoption of engineering-grade flexible materials in offshore and onshore activities due to their low weight and high tensile strength is propelling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flexible pipe market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on raw material, application and End-use industry.



Breakup by Raw Material:

High-density Polyethylene

Polyamide

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by End-use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Water Treatment Plants

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baker Hughes Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Continental AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, NOV Inc., Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Wienerberger AG), Prysmian S.p.A., Shell plc, Solvay S.A., Strohm B.V. and TechnipFMC plc



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global flexible pipe market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible pipe market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the End-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global flexible pipe market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flexible Pipe Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 High-density Polyethylene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyamide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Onshore

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offshore

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Oil and Gas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Water Treatment Plants

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chemical and Petrochemicals

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Mining

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Food and Beverages

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Baker Hughes Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Continental AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Evonik Industries AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 General Electric Company

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 NOV Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Wienerberger AG)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Prysmian S.p.A.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Shell plc

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Solvay S.A.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Strohm B.V.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 TechnipFMC plc

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dorq4l

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



