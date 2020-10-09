Global Flexible PCB Market Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2020

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Flexible PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the flexible PCB market.



The technologies in flexible PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional single sided flexible circuit to advanced multi-layer and rigid-flex flexible circuit. The rising wave of rigid-flex circuit technology are creating significant potential in various telecommunication and medical applications, and driving the demand for flexible PCB technologies.



In flexible PCB market, various technologies, such as single sided, double sided, multi-layer, and rigid flex circuits are used in various applications. Increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various flexible PCB technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible PCB technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the companies profiled in this report include LG Innotek, Amphenol APC, Multi Circuit Boards Ltd., Epec, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, Wrth Elektronik GmbH & Co., Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., 3M, and Cirexx International



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the flexible PCB market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in flexible PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this flexible PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this flexible PCB technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Flexible PCB Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Flexible PCB Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Single Sided

4.2.2. Double Sided

4.2.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.2.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Aerospace

4.3.1.1. Single Sided

4.3.1.2. Double Sided

4.3.1.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.1.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.2. Telecommunications

4.3.3. Automotive

4.3.4. Medical Systems

4.3.5. Industrial & Instrumentation

4.3.6. Semiconductors

4.3.7. Consumer Electronics



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Flexible PCB Market by Region

5.2. North American Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.3. European Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4. APAC Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.5. ROW Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flexible PCB Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Flexible PCB Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Flexible PCB Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Flexible PCB Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. LG Innotek

9.2. Amphenol APC

9.3. Multi Circuit Boards Ltd.

9.4. Epec

9.5. Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

9.6. Wrth Elektronik GmbH & Co.

9.7. Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc.

9.8. 3M

9.9. Cirexx International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7a1yz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



