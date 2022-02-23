Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast to 2028: Focus on Regular Hoses, Soaker Hoses, Sprinkler Hoses and Expandable Hoses

Company Logo

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Regular Hoses, Soaker Hoses, Sprinkler Hoses, Expandable Hoses, and Others) and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flexible garden hoses market was valued at US$ 894.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,251.90 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Based on product type, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into regular hoses, soaker hoses, sprinkler hoses, expandable hoses, and others. The regular hoses segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, whereas the soaker hoses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on region, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing interest in gardening activities by the working and elderly population, rising disposable income, and growing consumer awareness about gardening activities. The increasing trend of modernization of gardening processes have propelled the product demand across the region. Moreover, increasing inclination of consumers toward gardening activities amid the COVID-19 crisis is driving the demand for gardening supplies, such as flexible garden hose.



A few key players operating in the flexible garden hoses market are Swan Products LLC, Legacy Manufacturing Company, GARDENA, Fiskars Group, Gilmour, Teknor Apex Company, Briggs & Stratton, Terraflex, and Craftsman.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Landscape



5. Flexible Garden Hoses Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Gardening Activities

5.1.2 Growing Demand For Expandable Hoses

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use Of Distinguished Material For Making Hoses

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovation Related to Flexible Garden Hoses

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Flexible Garden Hoses - Global Market Analysis



7. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Analysis - By Product Type



8. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



9. Flexible Garden Hoses Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles

