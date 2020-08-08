Global Flexible Foam Industry

Global Flexible Foam Market to Reach $58. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Foam estimated at US$41. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Flexible Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Polypropylene Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Polypropylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



BASF SE

Bayer AG

DowDupont Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

JSP Corporation

Recticel AB

Rogers Corporation

Sekisui Alveo AG

The Woodbridge Group

UBE Industries Ltd.

Zotefoams PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flexible Foam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flexible Foam Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyurethane (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyurethane (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyurethane (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyethylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyethylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polypropylene (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polypropylene (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polypropylene (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Insulation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Insulation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Insulation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive Interiors (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Automotive Interiors (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive Interiors (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flexible Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Flexible Foam Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Flexible Foam Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Flexible Foam Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Flexible Foam Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Flexible Foam Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Flexible Foam Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flexible Foam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Flexible Foam Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Flexible Foam Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Flexible Foam Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Flexible Foam Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Flexible Foam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Flexible Foam Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Flexible Foam Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Flexible Foam Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Flexible Foam Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Flexible Foam Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Flexible Foam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Flexible Foam Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flexible Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Flexible Foam Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Flexible Foam Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Flexible Foam Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Flexible Foam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Flexible Foam Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Flexible Foam Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Flexible Foam Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Flexible Foam Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Flexible Foam Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Flexible Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Flexible Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible Foam:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Flexible Foam Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Flexible Foam Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Flexible Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Flexible Foam Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Flexible Foam Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Flexible Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Flexible Foam Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Flexible Foam Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Flexible Foam Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Flexible Foam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Flexible Foam Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Flexible Foam Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Flexible Foam Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Flexible Foam Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Flexible Foam Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Flexible Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Flexible Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Flexible Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Flexible Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Flexible Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Flexible Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Flexible Foam Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

