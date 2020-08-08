Global Flexible Foam Industry

Global Flexible Foam Market to Reach $58. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Foam estimated at US$41. 7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Flexible Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Polypropylene Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Polypropylene segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- DowDupont Inc.
- Huntsman International LLC
- JSP Corporation
- Recticel AB
- Rogers Corporation
- Sekisui Alveo AG
- The Woodbridge Group
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Zotefoams PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flexible Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Flexible Foam Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Flexible Foam Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyurethane (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyurethane (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyurethane (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyethylene (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyethylene (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyethylene (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polypropylene (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polypropylene (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Polypropylene (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Insulation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Insulation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Insulation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Furnishings & Beddings (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive Interiors (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Automotive Interiors (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive Interiors (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flexible Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Flexible Foam Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Flexible Foam Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Flexible Foam Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Flexible Foam Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Flexible Foam Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Flexible Foam Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Flexible Foam Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Flexible Foam Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Flexible Foam Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Flexible Foam Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Flexible Foam Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Flexible Foam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Flexible Foam Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Flexible Foam Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Flexible Foam Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Flexible Foam Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Flexible Foam Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Flexible Foam Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Flexible Foam Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Flexible Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Flexible Foam Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Flexible Foam Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Flexible Foam Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Flexible Foam Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Flexible Foam Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Flexible Foam Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Flexible Foam Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Flexible Foam Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Flexible Foam Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Flexible Foam Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Flexible Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Flexible Foam Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible Foam:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Flexible Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Foam Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Flexible Foam Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Flexible Foam Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Flexible Foam in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Flexible Foam Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Flexible Foam Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Flexible Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Flexible Foam Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Flexible Foam Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Flexible Foam Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Flexible Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Flexible Foam Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Flexible Foam Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Flexible Foam Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Flexible Foam Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Flexible Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Flexible Foam Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Flexible Foam Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Flexible Foam: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Flexible Foam Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible
Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Flexible Foam Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Flexible Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Flexible Foam Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Flexible Foam Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Flexible Foam Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Flexible Foam Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Flexible Foam Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Foam in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Flexible Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Flexible Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Flexible Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Flexible Foam Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Flexible Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Flexible Foam Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Flexible Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Flexible Foam Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Flexible Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Flexible Foam Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Flexible Foam Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Flexible Foam Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Flexible Foam Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
