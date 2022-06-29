Global Flexible Devices Roll-to-Roll Technology Market Report 2022: Data from 2020 & 2021, Estimates for 2022, 2024 and CAGR Projections through 2026

Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of R2R technologies for flexible devices, including a description of various device types and R2R fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging devices fabricated using R2R technologies.

The publisher delineates the current market status for these products, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The R2R technologies for flexible devices market is based on the following segments: process category, substrate material, deposition method, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

Roll-to-roll technologies are very common in the paper and fabric printing industries and are becoming increasingly popular in the electronics industry and other advanced sectors for manufacturing devices that are flexible, lightweight, and low-cost. Flexible devices that are already commercially available include flexible printed circuits, solar cells, displays, and sensors. New devices are emerging for use in electronics, optoelectronics and other sectors.

This research has identified four main sectors where flexible devices that are currently produced using roll-to-roll technologies (a.k.a., R2R flexible devices) have current and potential use: electronics, optoelectronics, energy, and sensors.

This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of R2R flexible devices and their production methods, highlighting the latest developments in their fabrication technology and material used. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (substrate material, process, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

Chapter Breakdown

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of R2R technologies for flexible devices are provided, including an outline of recent events. This section identifies devices that are currently commercially available or emerging and offers a description of the main types.

The second section provides a technological review of the fabrication steps used to manufacture R2R flexible devices, with an outline of the most common processes. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2018, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis of R2R technologies for flexible devices. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (process category, substrate material, deposition method, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2020 and 2021 and estimates for 2022. Dollar figures refer to sales of flexible devices by R2R at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for R2R technologies for flexible devices is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for R2R technologies for flexible devices within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 through 2026. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of R2R technologies for flexible devices, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to materials, fabrication methods, equipment, and applications for R2R flexible devices. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, and assignee.

Report Includes

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Description of roll-to-roll and batch processes, discussion on importance of flexible devices and R2R processes, and assessment of current and emerging flexible devices produced by roll-to-roll technologies

  • Coverage of milestones in the history of R2R flexible devices and recent events of the industry and highlights of the market potential for roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market, based on technology, process category, deposition method, substrate materials, application, and region

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including 3M, Career Technologies, Fujikura Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Interflex Co. Ltd. and Career Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Research and Technology Development

  • R2R Technology Integrators

  • R2R Technology End-use Implementors

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • PESTEL Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market and Technology Background

  • Overview

  • R2R versus Batch Processes

  • Importance of Flexible Devices and R2R Processes

  • Milestones in the History of R2R Flexible Devices and Recent Events

  • Current and Emerging Flexible Devices Produced by R2R Technologies

  • Electronic Devices

  • Optoelectronic Devices

  • Energy Devices

  • Sensors and Other Devices

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Overview

  • Basic Roll-to-Roll Fabrication Process

  • Substrate Selection

  • Film Deposition and Patterning

  • Curing

  • Assembly, Cutting, Finishing, Testing and Packaging

  • Latest Technological Developments, 2016-Present

  • Microelectromechanical Systems Fabricated with R2R Processing

  • Fabrication of Flexible Mycelial Composite Surfaces

  • Fabrication of Graphene by R2R Process

  • R2R Large Scale Manufacturing of Wireless Nanosensor Systems

  • R2R Hybrid Plasma Modular Coating System

  • Barrier Layers by R2R Processing

  • Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Process Category

  • Overview

  • Subtractive Method

  • Additive Method

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Deposition Method

  • Overview

  • Thick Film

  • Thin Film

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Substrate Material

  • Overview

  • Polyimide

  • Other Polymers

  • Metals

  • Other Materials

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview

  • Automotive

  • Energy

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Healthcare

  • Optoelectronics

  • Others

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Market Ranking Analysis

  • Leading Manufacturers of Flexible Devices by R2R Technologies

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

  • Introduction

  • Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

  • General Trends

  • Trends by Country and Region

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

  • 3M

  • Applied Materials Inc.

  • Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

  • Au Optronics Corp.

  • Career Technologies (Mfg.) Co. Ltd.

  • E Ink Holdings Inc.

  • Flexium Interconnect Inc.

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Interflex Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqvdnc

