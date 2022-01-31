Global Flavonoid Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Form, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flavonoid Market by Product type, Form, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flavonoid market was valued at $1,497.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,717.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Flavonoid is one of the category of plant polyphenols which has antioxidant properties. They are majorly responsible for the pigments or colors in vegetables, fruits and flowers. In plants, these colors protect the plants from environmental stress as they are potent with antioxidants. Flavonoid is also industrially manufactured majorly by product types including isoflavones, anthocyanin and others.



Flavonoid is largely used in the nutraceuticals industry. This is attributed to the high consumption and demand for nutraceutical supplements containing flavonoid such as isoflavones and anthocyanin which in turn is driving the growth of the market. In addition, Flavonoid in the pharmaceutical industry is used for It has polyphenolic structure, for that it become responsible for different pharmacological activities. This in turn is also propelling the growth of the market. However, Lack of consumer awareness regarding availability of flavonoid as a dietary supplement is restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, Upsurge in the usage of flavonoid in the Food & beverages Industry is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global flavonoid market is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region. By product type, it is classified into isoflavones, anthocyanin and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food & beverages and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).



Some of the major players in the global flavonoid industry analyzed in this report include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Artemis International, BASF SE, Eevia Health, Enomark Biotech, Givaudan International SA, Indena S.p.A, Natac , Nexira, and Xi'an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current flavonoid market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global flavonoid market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. COVID-19 impact on flavonoid market

3.5. Value chain Analysis

3.7. Top Impacting Factor

3.8. Parent Market Analysis

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Rising adoption of flavonoid in nutraceuticals industry

3.9.1.2. Rising usage of flavonoid in pharmaceutical industry

3.9.1.3. Growing usage of flavonoid in cosmetic industry

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Lack of consumer awareness regarding availability of flavonoid as a dietary supplement

3.9.2.2. Potential threat of substitution

3.9.3. Opportunities

3.9.3.1. Upsurge in the usage of flavonoid in the Food Industry

3.9.3.2. Introduction of dietary supplements in untapped market



CHAPTER 4: FLAVONOID MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYP

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Isoflavones

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Anthocyanidins

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FLAVONOID MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Powder

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Liquid

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FLAVONOID MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Cosmetics

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Nutraceuticals

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Food & Beverages

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FLAVONOID MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Overview

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Competitive heat map

8.4. Product mapping

8.5. Top winning strategies

8.6. Key developments

8.6.1. Acquisition

8.6.2. Business Expansion

8.6.3. Joint venture

8.6.4. Partnership

8.6.5. Product Launch

8.7. Top Player Positioning



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executive

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. R&D expenditure

9.1.7. Business performance

9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ARTEMIS INTERNATIONAL

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. BASF SE

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. EEVIA HEALTH PLC

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE)

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.)

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. INDENA S.P.A.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. NATAC

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. NEXIRA

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.10. XIAN YUENSUN BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vh35or

