Global Flat Glass Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global flat glass market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Flat glass, also known as sheet or plate glass, is most commonly used for manufacturing windows, doors, mirrors and solar panels. It is produced by melting sand, soda ash and silica into liquid and spreading it to the desired thickness. The molten liquid is then cooled to obtain the desired product. Flat glass is produced via controlled thermal and chemical reactions to ensure toughness in the structural formation. Despite this, flat glass is highly flexible and customizable once it is made.



The thriving construction industry is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing infrastructural expenditure on the construction of eco-friendly green buildings, which aid in minimizing carbon emissions into the environment, is also driving the flat glass market growth. Flat glass is widely used in photovoltaic modules, e-glass structures and solar panels due to the rising need for clean energy across the globe. It is gradually replacing the traditionally materials like bricks, stone and wood. Insulated flat glass is transparent and recyclable, which reduces pollution and enhances the comfort for the inhabitants of the building.



The flourishing automotive industry is another factor contributing to the market growth. The automobile manufacturers are increasingly employing tempered glass due to its shatterproof properties that can prevent severe injuries and possible life threats in case of accidents. Other factors such as the implementation of nanotechnology to produce lightweight glazing glass and solar control panels coupled with the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are further creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the global flat glass market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flat glass market, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, product type, raw material, end use, type, end user industry and region.



Market Breakup by Technology:

Float Glass

Sheet Glass

Rolled Glass

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Basic Float Glass

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

Laminated Glass

Insulated

Extra Clear Glass

Others

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Sand

Soda Ash

Recycled Glass

Dolomite

Limestone

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Safety and Security

Solar Control

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Fabricated

Non-Fabricated

Market Breakup by End User Industry:

Construction

Automotive

Solar Energy

Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The global flat glass market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and large players competing in terms of price and quality.

Some of the leading players in the market are:

Asahi Glass

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Vitro

DB Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Central Glass

Taiwan Glass

Cardinal Glass Industries

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Sisecam Group

CSG Holding Co. Ltd

Gulf Glass Industries

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global flat glass market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flat glass industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flat glass industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flat glass industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flat glass industry?

What is the structure of the global flat glass industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flat glass industry?

What are the profit margins in the flat glass industry?

