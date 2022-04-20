Global All-Flash Array Market (2021 to 2026) - by Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Flash Media, Industry and Geography

Global All-Flash Array Market

Global All-Flash Array Market
Global All-Flash Array Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-Flash Array Market (2021-2026) by Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Flash Media, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global All-Flash Array Market is estimated to be USD 18 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25%.

Market Dynamics

An all-flash array is a storage array system that employs numerous solid-state devices rather than spinning hard disc drives. All-flash Arrays are slightly more expensive since flash is more expensive than spinning media. However, one of the many compelling reasons to choose all-flash arrays is their ease of installation and maintenance.

The rate at which data is generated and consumed has increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, the need for quick memory access is rising, which is expected to fuel the expansion of all-flash array markets. Governments and companies worldwide are adopting cloud solutions, which necessitate the operation of data centers to meet the increasing demand. The demand for all-flash arrays is rising as the number of data centers grows. Furthermore, the All-flash Array offers numerous advantages such as simple maintenance, installation, and management, which will help the Industry develop even further.

However, performance, write cycles, and drive failure may restrict the worldwide all-flash array market's development.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Circuit Blvd, E8 Storage, Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Tintri, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 The Number of Data Centres is Growing
4.1.2 Ease of Management and Upkeep
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Expense
4.2.2 Restricted Write Cycles
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Processing
4.3.2 Increasing AFA Storage Deployment in Artificial Intelligence
4.3.3 Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Problems with Performance and Drive Failure
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global All-Flash Array Market, By Storage Architecture/Access Pattern
6.1 Introduction
6.2 File
6.3 Object
6.4 Block

7 Global All-Flash Array Market, By Flash Media
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Custom Flash Modules (CFM)
7.3 Solid-State Drives (SSD)

8 Global All-Flash Array Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Enterprise
8.3 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Media & Entertainment
8.6 Retail
8.7 Others (Energy, Education & Research, Manufacturing, And Business & Consulting)
8.8 Government
8.9 Cloud
8.10 Telecom

9 Global All-Flash Array Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.3.3 Chile
9.3.4 Colombia
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Netherlands
9.4.7 Sweden
9.4.8 Russia
9.4.9 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Sri Lanka
9.5.9 Thailand
9.5.10 Rest of APAC
9.6 Middle-East and Africa
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc
11.2 Circuit Blvd
11.3 Dell, Inc
11.4 E8 Storage
11.5 Echo streams
11.6 Fujitsu Ltd
11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
11.8 Hitachi, Ltd
11.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
11.10 IBM Corporation
11.11 Silk
11.12 Micron Technology, Inc
11.13 NetApp, Inc
11.14 NGX Storage
11.15 Nutanix
11.16 Oracle Corporation
11.17 Pure Storage
11.18 StorageCraft Technology, LLC
11.19 IntelliFlash
11.20 Tintri
11.21 Velocity Group
11.22 Vexata Inc
11.23 Violin Systems LLC
11.24 Western Digital Corporation
11.25 Winchester Systems
11.26 X-IO Technologies

12 Appendix

