Global All-Flash Array Market (2021 to 2026) - by Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Flash Media, Industry and Geography

Global All-Flash Array Market

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global All-Flash Array Market (2021-2026) by Storage Architecture/Access Pattern, Flash Media, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global All-Flash Array Market is estimated to be USD 18 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25%.



Market Dynamics

An all-flash array is a storage array system that employs numerous solid-state devices rather than spinning hard disc drives. All-flash Arrays are slightly more expensive since flash is more expensive than spinning media. However, one of the many compelling reasons to choose all-flash arrays is their ease of installation and maintenance.



The rate at which data is generated and consumed has increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, the need for quick memory access is rising, which is expected to fuel the expansion of all-flash array markets. Governments and companies worldwide are adopting cloud solutions, which necessitate the operation of data centers to meet the increasing demand. The demand for all-flash arrays is rising as the number of data centers grows. Furthermore, the All-flash Array offers numerous advantages such as simple maintenance, installation, and management, which will help the Industry develop even further.



However, performance, write cycles, and drive failure may restrict the worldwide all-flash array market's development.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Circuit Blvd, E8 Storage, Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Tintri, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global All-Flash Array Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the Industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the Industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/270y2n

