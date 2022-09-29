The Global Flame Detector Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A flame detector is a sensor created to recognize the existence of a flame or fire and act accordingly, enabling flame detection. Depending on the installation, possible responses to flame detection include sounding an alarm, turning off a fuel line such as a propane or a natural gas line, and turning on a flame detector system.

When employed in industrial furnaces, for example, their purpose is to certify that the furnace is operating properly.



They can also be used to shut off the ignition system, however frequently they don’t do anything more than alert the operator or control system. Due to the mechanics, uses to detect flames, a flame detector can frequently react quicker and more precisely than a smoke or heat detector. UV detectors operate by capturing the UV radiation released at the moment of ignition. Although capable of fire and explosion detection in 3–4 milliseconds, a time delay of 2–3 seconds is frequently included to reduce false alarms that may be caused by other UV sources, such as lightning, arc welding, radiation, and sunshine.



To reduce the impact of ambient background radiation, UV detectors typically operate at wavelengths less than 300 nm. Oily pollutants are also capable of easily blinding the solar-blind UV wavelength band. Visual flame detectors, often referred to as near-infrared (IR) array flame detectors, use flame identification technology to detect fire by analyzing near IR radiation with a charge-coupled device (CCD).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The emergence of COVID-19 has halted international travel. It acknowledges that firms across a range of industries have been significantly impacted by the current health crisis. Businesses and governments are working together to combat this potentially fatal disease. While certain industries are succeeding, others are not. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak forced nations to impose a state of lockdown, which prohibited the development of new homes and buildings. As a result, there was a decline in the demand for flame detector systems. The largest purchasers of these systems were building sites and other business locations.



Market Growth Factors



Government Projects, Rules, and Policies Regarding Flame Detector



Flame detection is a risk management and avoidance technique that aids in lowering and eliminating the risk of fire in both public and private facilities. Federal custodians and renters, private property owners, and regional fire service organizations all contribute to its success. Policies and laws governing fire safety and protection are often country-specific and differ depending on the country; however, they are intended to increase the safety of people and property. For instance, Standard 86 of the National Fire Protection Association indicates that flame detectors are not appropriate for up to 1400 degrees (Fahrenheit).



Real Estate Growth in the Commercial Sector



One of the sectors that have recovered effectively from the pandemic’s initial effects is commercial real estate. The pandemic has sped up the transition from offline, in-store retail to online, e-commerce logistics, fueling demand for assets with a concentration on warehouses and logistics. It has been noted that warehouse, industrial, and logistics space construction has expanded during the past three years and is anticipated to continue for the foreseeable future. People are fed up with their lengthy journeys. The time they spend commuting is not compensated.



Market Restraining Factors



Initial Cost of Fire Safety Systems is high



The installation of fire protection systems requires a significant upfront cost. This is mainly because networks are complicated and emergency management requires high-end equipment. The manufacturers also make significant investments in research and product development to provide cutting-edge technology and the most dependable fire protection systems. Modern fire alarm systems are capable of remote status querying, which enhances the user interface and enables facility managers to access their fire alarm system remotely through the Internet and question its status.



Connectivity Outlook



On the basis of Connectivity, the Flame Detector Market is divided into Wired and Wireless. The wired segment procured the largest revenue share in the flame detector market in 2021. Wired smoke detectors are placed in the same sections of the house as battery-operated smoke detectors and resemble them from the outside. Wired smoke detectors are different because they have an electrical line that runs behind a wall or ceiling and into the rear of the detector.



Industry Outlook



By Industry, the Flame Detector Market is divided into Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics, Mining, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Marine, and Other Industries. The pharmaceutical segment acquired a promising revenue share in the flame detector market in 2021. The requirement for flame detectors is being driven by an increase in the use of various fume-emitting chemicals and goods, as well as by intensive lab testing and research done in the pharmaceutical business. The extensive investment made in the pharmaceutical sector as a result of the pandemic has allowed that sector to grow, which has increased the demand for flame detectors.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Flame Detector Market is divided into Single UV, Single IR, Dual UV/IR, Triple IR, and Multi IR. The single UV segment acquired the highest revenue share in the flame detector market in 2021. This is due to the significant demand for this detector from the oil, gas, energy, and power industries. Since all fires emit UV radiation, these are the preferred general-purpose flame detectors. UV flame detectors are also less expensive.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Flame Detector Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region segment procured the largest revenue share in the flame detector market in 2021. The two main nations in North America driving the market for flame detectors are the US and Canada. Major producers of flame detectors are located in the area. The North American continent is home to the headquarters of several of the major players. As a result, consumers may readily find cutting-edge flame detector devices in the area.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. and Siemens AG are the forerunners in the Flame Detector Market. Companies such as Johnson Controls International PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH and Carrier Global Corporation are some of the key innovators in Flame Detector Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, Carrier Global Corporation, Halma PLC, MSA Safety Incorporated, Emerson Electric Co., Teledyne Technologies, Inc. and Minimax Viking GmbH



Recent Strategies deployed in Flame Detector Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2021: Honeywell Building Technologies signed an agreement with NeoCortec, a manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network components. This agreement aimed to create wireless fire detection machines that deliver higher dependability, ease of commissioning & installation, & competitive cost of ownership. Moreover, NeoCortec’s NeoMesh technology would be combined into Honeywell wireless fire detection products such as modules, smoke detectors, and audio-visual devices.



Aug-2021: Honeywell signed a license agreement with Ontic, the aerospace industry’s foremost provider of Extended Life Solutions for OEM. This agreement focused on UV Flame Monitor System product lines. Additionally, The UV Flame Monitor Systems are vital parts supporting GE power generation gas turbine engines for ground industrial, and aquatic power emanated from the CF-6 engine.



Aug-2021: Carrier Global Corporation signed a strategic partnership with Airthings, a global producer of IAQ solutions and energy-saving technology. This agreement aimed to promote Airthings’ business solution via more than 500 Edwards channel associates in the fire and security segment.



Product Launch and Product Expansions:



Aug-2022: Bosch introduced the AVENAR all-in-one 4000, the combination of alarm and detection in one device. The new AVENAR all-in-one 4000 is appropriate for indoor usage and can be positioned on the wall or ceiling, here surface and flush cabling is possible. Additionally, the fire alarm panel software sounder and flasher can also be installed individually.



Jun-2021: Siemens Smart Infrastructure introduced Siemens R-type Fire detection system 2.0 for quick and more precise fire detection. The new SRF 2.0 is developed and created in Korea, Siemens intends to develop its existence in the domestic fire detection market. Additionally, SRF 2.0 features a positively adjustable and integrated offering of fire alarm panels and transponder panels, along with analog smoke and heat detectors, transponder modules, built-in isolators, automatic self-diagnostic functions, and that can be efficiently programmed through smartphone software.



Apr-2021: Siemens Smart Infrastructure unveiled Cerberus FIT, a new version of the fire protection system. The new Cerberus FIT offers an easy and cost-efficient solution to the small to medium-sized building industries. Moreover, Cerberus FIT enhances fire safety, due to greater efficiency and improved productivity for those operating on guarding the buildings.



Mar-2021: Johnson Controls launched 700 Series Conventional Fire Detectors, the organization’s first microprocessor-based conventional fire detectors. The new 700 series exactly observe and react to building fire conditions. Moreover, The presence of a microprocessor within the whole range provides developed algorithms, resulting in the exact detection performance and wrong alarm rejection as the business’s new non-Fastlogic, Gen6 detectors.



Nov-2020: Johnson Controls introduced the Smart Connected Fire Sprinkler Monitoring solution. The new solution provides immediate insights into fire sprinkler system health to allow swift preventive action. Additionally, the Smart Connected Fire Sprinkler Monitoring solution licenses building managers to change their maintenance processes from reactive to proactive, allowing them to stop expensive and dangerous equipment collapses before they happen.



Oct-2020: Honeywell unveiled Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS), its foremost all-in-one cloud platform for fire safety systems. The new portfolio offers tools, produced on the Honeywell Forge platform, that allow fire repairpersons to decrease trouble, prove adherence, and reduce the time required for installation, design, inspection, commissioning, maintenance, and reporting of life safety procedures.



Jan-2020: MSA unveiled the General Monitors FL500-H2 Flame Detector, developed for the protection of oil/gas refineries, chemical plants, fuel stations, and other sites containing large volumes of gas. The new FL500-H2 Detector includes an automated self-check of its visual path and electronic circuitry. Moreover, the detector’s built-in self-check technology known as Continuous Optical Path Monitoring (COPM) serves as an electrical and optical check.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: Honeywell took over US Digital Designs, a supplier of alerting and dispatch communications services. This acquisition aimed to combine Honeywell’s Fire and Connected Life Safety systems company and would expand Honeywell’s line of solutions for general safety communications, delivering first responders with an adequate situational understanding of building troubles and enhanced life safety.



Nov-2021: Bosch Building Technologies completed the acquisition of Protec Fire and Security Group, a system integrator for safety and fire detection technology in the UK. This acquisition aimed to develop its business and grow further in the European market.



Oct-2021: Carrier Global Corporation completed the acquisition of Cavius, an innovative Danish residential alarm enterprise. With this acquisition, Cavius would improve Carrier’s Healthy Homes field in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand with fresh, uniquely developed products that would reach an increasing customer demographic seeking highly designed, premium interconnected home security technologies.



Aug-2021: Halma completed the acquisition of Ramtech, the UK wireless safety and security solutions company. With this acquisition, Ramtech would merge several organizations in the safety and fire detection markets that are part of the Halma offering. Additionally, the acquisition would help to protect lives and safeguard assets.



Aug-2020: Johnson Controls completed the acquisition of Qolsys, a foremost commercial and residential security manufacturer. Through this acquisition, Qolsys would improve Johnson Controls’ global innovation medium by providing next-generation safety and smart building solutions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Connectivity



• Wired



• Wireless



By Industry



• Oil & Gas



• Energy & Power



• Chemicals



• Aerospace & Defense



• Logistics



• Automotive



• Pharmaceuticals



• Marine



• Mining



• Others



By Product



• Single UV



• Single IR



• Dual UV/IR



• Triple IR



• Multi IR



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Siemens AG



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Carrier Global Corporation



• Halma PLC



• MSA Safety Incorporated



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



• Minimax Viking GmbH



