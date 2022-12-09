The global fish pumps market size is estimated to be valued at USD 129 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 186 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 7.6%

in terms of value. In recent years, most countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a major problem. This has resulted in an increasing consumer consciousness toward healthy food products, fueling the market for seafood and its products.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fish Pumps Market by Size, Application, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372349/?utm_source=GNW
The rising aging population, increased life expectancy rates, and increasing instances of chronic diseases have further been driving changes in eating patterns.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the risks and prevalence of nutritional deficiencies.Also, their knowledge about how nutritional deficiencies can be optimized through supplementation will drive an increased seafood intake, propelling the market.

The link between diet and health is significant, and people opt for healthier supplement alternatives.The rising middle-class income in parts of Asia, Latin America, and Africa have enabled consumers to spend more on healthy food choices.

The growth in the world’s older population in parts of Europe and other regions is likely to be more aware of nutritional deficiencies, thereby driving the demand for seafood.
• By pump size, 2.5” pumps are projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

These pumps are used to transport small pieces of seafood.These pumps are lightweight and perfect for hatcheries.

Hatcheries are facilities that breed and raise aquaculture products for at least part of their life cycle.Commercial aquacultures grow-out farms, aquarium trade, and fish stocking programs rely on aquaculture hatcheries for seed stock.

FAIVRE (France), for example, can handle fish weighing up to 40g. The pumps are light and easy to use.
Global food demand has increased exponentially due to rising population, economic well-being, and rapid urbanization.Fish, which is an essential part of people’s diets all over the world, is critical to future food security.

It is also an important nutrient source for people in developing countries.Aquaculture has contributed to increased fish production and has emerged as the best alternative food source for many.

As a result, the importance of 2.5" pumps increases.
• By application, aquaculture to account for the largest share.

Aquaculture is considered the best alternative to industrial fishing and is expected to fulfill the global seafood supply.However, sustainability is the major challenge for the industry.

Some of the industry’s sustainability challenges include supplying sustainably sourced food for fish farms, habitat destruction, and using valuable freshwater for aquaculture.With increased aquaculture, applications such as hatcheries are expected to grow.

The established aquaculture industry to create demand for advance equipment that increase operation efficiency can deal with large volume of fish. This will ultimately lead to increased demand for smart pump that can handle fish transfer operation smoothy with seafood loss.

The Asia Pacific market is being driven by an increase in demand for fish by an expanding middle class
The Asia Pacific region is mostly segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia pacific. The market for fish pumps is growing due to increased demand for fish and seafood by expanding middle class in countries like China, India, and Indonesia.
China’s aquaculture industry has grown rapidly in recent decades, and the country has been the world’s leading producer since the 1990s.With government assistance, the country is working to expand and sustain its aquaculture.

The country has favorable conditions with the growing feed and livestock industry, with the demand for meat, milk, and egg consumption significantly increasing in recent years.This rise in awareness has contributed to the increased usage of fish in livestock feed applications.

This will boost the demand for small to medium fish pumps dealing with fishes used in animal feed. The increase in demand for seafood, associated products and increased focus on increasing production via aquaculture will further increase the demand for fish pumps in the country.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Value Chain Side: Demand Side-41%, Supply Side-59%
• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, and Executives- 45%
• By Region: Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific – 15%, North America - 45%, RoW – 5%, South America-10%

Leading players profiled in this report:
• Pentair (US)
• Seaquest Systems (Ireland)
• Mjøs Metallvarefabrikk AS (Norway)
• Merck & Co., Inc. (US), SMIR AS (Norway)
• Acuinuga (Spain)
• The Company (Spain)
• MMC First Process AS (Norway)
• Maskinfabrikken Apollo A/S (Denmark)
• Inventive Marine Products Limited (Canada)
• PG Flow Solutions AS (Norway)
• Samson Pumps (Denmark)
• FAIVRE (France)
• Skala Maskon (Norway)

Research Coverage:
The report segments the fish pumps market on the basis on pump size, application and mode of operation and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global fish pumps, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the fish pumps market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the fish pumps market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372349/?utm_source=GNW

