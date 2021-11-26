The Global Fire and Gas Detection System Market is expected to grow by $ 949.07 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

Global Fire and Gas Detection System Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the fire and gas detection system market and it is poised to grow by $ 949. 07 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the fire and gas detection system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising production of shale gas and a rise in emphasis on ensuring the safety of workers across end-user industries. In addition, rising production of shale gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fire and gas detection system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The fire and gas detection system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and Gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the number of industry safety performance standardsas one of the prime reasons driving the fire and gas detection system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fire and gas detection system market covers the following areas:

• Fire and gas detection system market sizing

• Fire and gas detection system market forecast

• Fire and gas detection system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire and gas detection system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., ESI Engineering for Science and Industry (Malta) Ltd., GIL Automations Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, MSA Safety Inc., and Omega Integration Pte Ltd. Also, the fire and gas detection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

