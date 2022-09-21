Global Financial Application Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of ~15% during 2022-2031; Higher Internet and Smartphones Usage, Increasing Online Transactions and Need for Modernized Financial Tools to Maximize Growth - Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research
·8 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Covered in the ‘Global Financial Application Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research are Accenture, IBM, PayPal, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Temenos Headquarters SA, Infosys Limited, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Finastra, NIX United, and Fiserv, Inc. and others.

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on ‘Global Financial Application Market’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

  • Market growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Financial Application Market Size:

Propelled market growth of financial application market is attributed to increased internet usage and rising number of smartphone users worldwide. With cheaper internet service, people are easily accessing internet, they don’t have to do visit banks for transaction, it can be easily done with a single touch on smartphones.  As of 2022, nearly 5.1 billion people worldwide are accessing the internet. Furthermore, smartphones are the primary center for using financial apps, for checking out online availability of products and services, and make payments for them. Thus rise in number of smartphone user is to boost the use the fin-tech application. Recent data shows that over 6 million people globally are going to be smartphone users by the end of 2022.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154390

Global Financial Application Market: Key Takeaways

  • Middle East & Africa region gains the largest portion of the revenue

  • Software segment to dominate the revenue graph

  • Cloud remains prominent in the deployment segment

Increased Digital Payments and Rise in Fintech Business to Elevate the Market Growth

With rapid digitization, people are accessing more of online available services such as online shopping, food ordering, OTT subscription and others. Therefore, increased online services is prompting more digital payments. Globally, total transaction values done through digital payments is forecasted to surpass USD 8 trillion in 2022. According to the World Bank, around two-third of global population are making or receiving digital payments. Furthermore, growing fintech companies offeres more option for digital payments applications. As of 2021, there were nearly 10,700 new fintech startups in America.

Global Financial Application Market: Regional Overview

The global financial application market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Fintech Companies and Growing Smartphone Users to Elevate Growth in Middle East and Africa

Owing to established financial institution and huge scale of market creates ample opportunities for financial technology to flourish. Middle East and Africa currently hosting more than 800 fintech startups. Further the younger population of Middle East & Africa is to favor the market growth as they are more tech-savvy and socially active. In Middle East & Africa over 60% of population is below 30 years. On the account of increased smartphone ownership, use of financial application is also elevating. The region has the highest rate of smartphone adoption and is anticipated to further rise, to jump from 80% in 2019 to 90% in 2025.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Financial Application Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/financial-application-market/10154390

Asia Pacific Market is to Be Augmented by Accelerated Digital Payments

India accounted for the highest number of digital payments in 2021, the total amount transacted digitally was around 50 billion, approximately. This growth is attributed to rising acceptance of mobile payments and QR card scanning among sellers and buyers. Further, rising number of mobile wallet users is to escalate the market growth. Total population size using mobile wallets stood at roughly 2 billion in 2020 in Asia Pacific region, which is further expected to reach beyond 2.5 billion users by 2025.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of Global Financial Application Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154390

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by Offering

  • Software

  • Audit, Risk and Compliance Management

  • BI & Analytics Application

  • Enterprise IT

  • Others

  • Service

  • Consulting Services

  • Integration Services

  • Training and Support Services

  • Others

Software segment is to dominate the market of financial application. Further, BI & analytics application is to contribute the highest in the software segment. Banking and finance sector is going through major changes owing to digitization. Incorporation of data analytics and business intelligence aid financial institutions to make smarter decisions. Nearly 75% of enterprise data is left unused, therefore, here BI is critical in converting that data into useful information which is to further help make better operational and financial decisions. BI also helps in detecting and unveiling any sort of frauds, irregular patterns and any suspicious account especially in finance, where money laundering, looting is a common risk. Recently, Robinhood Investment app hacking looted nearly 2000 accounts. Furthermore, about 3 quintillion bytes of data is produced every single day, through internet. Analytics allow fintech to efficiently process and use the huge amount of data generated by the company and apply it for making informed decisions, reduce financial waste and business threats and give customers a personalized experience. Nearly 65% of customers expects from company to envisage their needs which further necessitates reliance on data analytics.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154390

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by Deployment

  • Cloud

  • On-Premise

Fintech business leverage the ability of cloud to store and manage the data securely especially for payment and lending apps. Cloud offers unified experience for customer’s regular payment updates and end-to-end transactional security. Payment gateways, digital wallets and mobile banking apps are a few popular cloud services. Nearly 20% of application within fintech is running on the cloud. Connectivity between banks and financial apps becomes much easier with the use of cloud technology. Thus cloud deployment in finance is anticipated to boost the growth of the financial application market.

Global Financial Application Market, Segmentation by End User

  • Small & Medium Businesses

  • Large Business

  • Individual

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global financial application market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are Accenture, IBM, PayPal, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Temenos Headquarters SA, Infosys Limited, Oracle, SAP, FIS, Finastra, NIX United, and Fiserv, Inc. and others.

For More Information or Query or Required Customization @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154390

Recent Developments in the Global Financial Application Market

  • February 2022, Temenos, Switzerland based, the banking software company announced that Bank of Kiglai Plc. Is going live on Temenos. It is the largest bank of Rwanda, on the basis of market share and assets. This collaboration will allow to bank to operate its digital transformation freely by get rid of it legacy restraints. Bank of Kigali can now offer faster delivery and enhanced customer experience. The ultimate motive of the merger is to reach the target of their customer base of up to 1 million, by doubling their small & medium enterprises and retail customers.

  • April 2022, Fiserv, Inc., financial technology solution provider announced the acquisition of Finxact, a leading pioneering in banking. This acquisition promotes, Fiserv’s the digital banking strategy, digital & payment solutions, account processing and banking experience. By terms and conditions agreement, Fiserv is to acquire the rest of the ownership for around $ 650 million.

Browse More Related Reports:

Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Analysis by Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, and Others); by Component (Service, Software, and Hardware); by Deployment Mode (Cloud, and On -Premise); and by Application (Cyber Security, Deep Learning, Stimulation & Data Modelling, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Analysis by Functionality (Core HR, Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, Succession Planning, Reward & Recognition, Advance Analytics, Compliance and Others); and by End User (Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Academia and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Event Stream Processing Market Analysis by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, and Cloud); by Application (Algorithmic Trading, Fraud Detection, Network Monitoring, and Predictive Maintenance); and by Component (Services, Platform, and Software)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Omni-Channel-Retail-Commerce-Platform Market Analysis by End User (Consumer Electronics, Apparel & Footwear, FMCG, and Others); by Deployment (On-Premise, and SaaS); and by Solution (Warehouse Management, CRM, E-Commerce, Point of Sales, Order Management, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Remote Control Products-Hobby Market Analysis by Product (RC Car, RC Plane, RC Truck, RC Helicopter, RC Drone, RC Bike, and Others); by Age Group (Below 18 Years, 18-34 Years, 35-54 Years, and Above 54 Years); by Power Type (Electric, Nitro, Gas, and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Offline, and Online)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Ross Stripling’s presence, and changeup, have made him a revelation for Blue Jays

    Ross Stripling, who began in the bullpen, has been a massive part of the Blue Jays' thriving rotation, on and off the diamond.