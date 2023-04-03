The Global Filtered Connectors Market is forecast to grow by USD 2567.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the filtered connectors market and is forecast to grow by USD 2567.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Filtered Connectors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938281/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the filtered connectors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of electronics in military and rising military expenditure, miniaturization of electronic devices, and growth in telecommunication sector.

The filtered connectors market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Commercial
• Military and aerospace
• Industrial
• Medical

By Type
• Rectangular connectors
• Circular connectors

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased adoption of automotive electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the filtered connectors market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced filtered connector technology and increasing use of active cables as filtered connectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the filtered connectors market covers the following areas:
• Filtered connectors market sizing
• Filtered connectors market forecast
• Filtered connectors market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading filtered connectors market vendors that include AEI Group, Amphenol Communications Solutions, Carlisle Companies Inc., CONEC Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Conesys, Connective Design Inc., Cristek Inc., Deltron AG, Filcon Electronic GmbH, Glenair Inc., HARTING Technology Group, ITT Inc., Littelfuse Inc., Molex LLC, Outman Industries Inc., Smiths Group, The Phoenix Co. Of Chicago Inc., Weald Electronics Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the filtered connectors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938281/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • McDonald's shuts U.S. offices, prepares layoffs - WSJ

    STORY: Fast food chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week.That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday (April 2). It comes as it prepares to give layoff notices to some corporate staff members as part of a wider company restructuring, the report said.McDonald’s last week sent an internal email, asking U.S. and some international employees to work from home Monday through Wednesday. This was so the firm could deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions from Monday (April 3) onwards.

  • These Foods Will Be In Short Supply In 2023, So Stock Up Now (Or Find Alternatives)

    It was a bad year for food shortages in 2022, with categories including eggs and baby formula hit hard. Unfortunately, 2023 could see its own batches of food shortages. Here's what consumers should...

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • For want of a pipeline: Canadian LNG should power low-carbon revolution, report says

    WASHINGTON — As the world struggles to find the right balance between a carbon-free future and a present that still runs on fossil fuels, Canada could be leveraging its natural-gas riches to help fuel both, a new report suggests. The report, to be released Monday by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, urges the federal government to finally get serious about building the infrastructure necessary to fast-track the extraction and export of liquid natural gas. The carbon-credits clause of the 2015 Pa

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blast

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Expert Says ‘Silent Crisis’ with Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide — How To Act Now

    Government-sponsored retirement programs face a math problem: People are living longer at the same time that younger working-age populations are decreasing. This has contributed to dwindling funds for...

  • Canadian dollar climbs to 6-week high as OPEC+ cuts output

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to near a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as a jump in oil prices offset data showing that Canadian manufacturing activity contracted in March after two months of expansion. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, posted its biggest daily rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets. U.S. crude prices were up 6.2% to $80.39 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar advanced 0.5% to 1.3442 per greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Feb. 21.

  • Disability lawsuits surge in Florida. Are they removing barriers or ‘legal extortion’?

    The U.S. Supreme Court just agreed to hear a Florida woman’s case that could shape the future of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act.

  • Bitcoin drops as US plans to sell over 41,000 BTC

    Bitcoin has fallen below $28,000 as regulatory action against the crypto industry intensifies and the US government announces a schedule to sell 41,490 BTC in 2023.

  • Luxury Chinese electric car brand poised to enter Britain

    A luxury Chinese electric car brand is plotting to enter the UK market as the looming net zero ban on petrol and diesel prompts a race to win business.

  • Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

  • Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

    Oil prices jumped by $5 on Monday for the biggest daily rise in nearly a year after a OPEC+ jolted markets with plans to cut more production. Brent crude was up $5.31, or 6.7%, at $85.20 a barrel by 1410 GMT after touching its highest for a month at $86.44. West Texas Intermediate crude U.S. was up $5.10, or 6.7%, at $80.77 after hitting its highest since late January.

  • Criminal charges against pharmas over opioid crisis would result only in small fines, Ottawa says

    The federal government says it hasn't closed the door on pursuing criminal charges against pharmaceutical companies over their alleged involvement in the opioid crisis — but such charges would result only in minimal fines. While the province of B.C. is pursuing ongoing civil litigation against companies for allegedly downplaying the risks of opioid drugs — especially their addictive potential — when advertising them to doctors, the lawsuit is meant to recover health-care costs related to the ong

  • The banking crisis hammered crude oil prices so much that OPEC stepped in with a shock 1 million-barrel-a-day production cut

    The WTI and Brent crude oil futures jumped as much as 8% and were both 5.6% and 5.4% higher at $79.89 and $84.23 a barrel respectively.

  • Louis Dreyfus joins global grain merchants' exodus from Russia

    Louis Dreyfus Company will stop exporting Russian grain from July 1, the group said on Monday, joining other global merchants in dropping activities in the world's biggest wheat-exporting country. Most international grain traders have stopped new investment in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year but continued shipping Russian wheat. "Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) will cease grain exports from Russia from July 1, 2023, as grain export challenges continue to increase in the country, and is also assessing options for the transfer to new owners of its existing Russian business and grain assets," LDC said in a statement.

  • China Insight: On the Path to Recovery? What to Expect From China’s Market in 2023

    As the country rebounds following its reopening, a look at the major fashion industry trends expected to develop this year.

  • Costly disability suit nearly shut down a Broward veterans facility. The case was a fraud

    Federal disability laws have done a lot of good widening access to restaurants and other public places for millions of people, but they’ve also opened the doors for shady operators.

  • UPDATE 1-OPEC+ cuts to tighten Mideast crude supply to Asia, Europe, cut refiners' profits

    Middle East crude oil supplies are set to tighten further from May after OPEC+ announced plans to cut output again, raising costs for refiners from Asia to Europe and pushing them to seek more supply from Russia, Africa and the Americas. Oil prices jumped more than $4 a barrel on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia surprised markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May through the rest of the year. The pledges will bring the total volume of cuts by the group known as OPEC+ since November to 3.66 million bpd according to Reuters calculations, equal to 3.7% of global demand.