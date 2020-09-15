Global Filter Bags Industry

Global Filter Bags Market to Reach US$3. 1 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Filter Bags estimated at US$2. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.Liquid Filter Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Air Filter Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global Filter Bags market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Filter Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$570.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$570.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 382-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bwf Envirotech

Camfil Farr Inc.

CLARCOR Inc.

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

General Electric Company

Lenntech BV

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rosedale Products Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Filter Bags Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

