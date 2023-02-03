Global Film Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Film Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798574/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Film Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Film Adhesives estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$989.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The Film Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$444.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$278.1 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- AI Technology, Inc.
- Arkema Group
- Axiom Materials, Inc.
- Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc.
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.
- Everad Adhesives
- Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products
- GLUETEX GmbH
- Gurit Holding AG
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hmt Mfg. Inc.
- Lord Corporation
- M Company
- Master Bond, Inc.
- NuSil Technology LLC
- Permabond LLC
- Protavic International
- Rogers Corporation
- Royal Ten Cate NV


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798574/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Film Adhesives Market: Positive Growth Outlook
Unique Properties Contribute to the Rising Demand for Film
Adhesives from Varied End-Use Sectors
Film Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Demand for Lightweight and Compact Components from
Electronics Industry and Increasing Proliferation of Connected
Devices Favors Film Adhesive Market
IoT Connected Devices Installed Base Worldwide (in Billions)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Epoxy Film Adhesives Improve Performance of Electronic Components
Need for High Quality Structural Adhesives for Improving Safety
and Performance of Aircrafts Bodes Well for Film Adhesives
Market
Epoxy Resin Leads Aerospace Film Adhesives Market
Automotive Industry: Film Adhesives Used for Structural Bonding
of Metals
Innovations & Advancements
Advancements in Film Adhesive Technology
Lord Develops Advanced Film Adhesive for Tank and Pipe Rubber
Lining Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Film Adhesives
Properties of Film Adhesives

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cyanate Ester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cyanate Ester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cyanate Ester by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Resins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Film Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Consumer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate
Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate
Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other
Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by Resin -
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate
Ester and Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film
Adhesives by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Film
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Film Adhesives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives
by Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy,
Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Film Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and
Other Resins - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Epoxy, Acrylic, Cyanate Ester and Other Resins Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
Resin - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Acrylic,
Cyanate Ester and Other Resins for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Film Adhesives by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Film Adhesives by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Aerospace

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798574/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company

    The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Behind the EV price war is an all-out battle for the future of customer loyalty in the car business — and it could mean more discounts on the horizon

    The brewing EV price war is a sign the automotive industry is returning to its age-old battle for market share and customer loyalty.

  • LNG Prices May Have Plunged, But A Rebound Is On The Horizon

    While LNG spot prices are currently plunging, competition is set to intensify throughout the year as China’s demand rebounds

  • U.S. refiners throttle back Q1 output after record 2022 runs

    U.S. oil refiners are dialing back operating runs this quarter after sky-high utilization rates last year, and aim to operate at between 85% and 89% of capacity, according to company outlooks and analysts' estimates. Lower rates will cut supplies of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, helping keep profit margins high during one of the weakest demand periods of the year. Planned overhauls this quarter will be the highest in five years, analysts said.

  • Analysis-Gyrating European gas price forecasts leave companies in the dark

    Dramatic swings in forecasts for European gas prices this year have left companies and governments struggling to plan ahead as uncertainties for the outlook persist, ranging from the pace of China's economic recovery to the impact of war in Ukraine. "It increases the pressure to close permanently part of the capacity," Axel Eggert, the director of the European Steel Association (Eurofer), said of the uncertain outlook. Forecasts for 2023 from five analysts for the average European gas benchmark price, the front-month Dutch TTF gas price, had ranged from 64 to 125 euros/MWh in January.

  • Chill pervades China's tech firms even as crackdown eases

    A grinding crackdown that wiped billions of dollars of value off Chinese technology companies is easing, but the once-freewheeling industry is bracing for much slower growth ahead. Analysts say China’s easing of restrictions on companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and online games company Tencent and talk of support for the private sector reflects Beijing’s decision to refocus on growth after the economy was ravaged by the pandemic and restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19. In January, a top official at China’s central bank said in an interview with state-owned media that the crackdown on technology companies was “basically” over, adding that companies would be encouraged to lead economic growth and create more jobs.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 bln to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • India's Reliance Retail, Other Merchants Now Accepting Digital Rupee

    India's central bank digital currency known as the digital rupee will start getting accepted as a retail payment by some of the biggest merchants in the nation including Reliance Retail, India's largest retail chain.

  • Natural gas ends a tad lower after bigger-than-expected storage draw

    By Barani Krishnan

  • Russia: EU oil products embargo will further unbalance energy markets

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Friday said an EU embargo on Russia's refined oil products that will come into force on Sunday would further unbalance global energy markets. The ban is the latest stage of Brussels' plan to cut the vast majority of Russian energy supplies to the 27-member bloc, and reduce the billions of dollars that Moscow earns globally from its hydrocarbon sales. "Naturally this will lead to further imbalance in the global energy markets," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the likely impact.

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • EU funds could finance 30-50% of France-Spain hydrogen pipeline -Enagas CEO

    European Union funds could finance 30%-50% of the underwater hydrogen pipeline to be laid between Spain and France, the Chief Executive of gas grid operator Enagas, Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, told reporters on Thursday. Spain and France have agreed to explore the possibility of building a pipeline to ship green hydrogen between Barcelona and Marseille at a cost of about 2.1 billion euros, Gonzalo said, while a connection between Spain and Portugal would cost around 350 million euros. Enagas's top executive said the countries involved, including Germany which expressed interest last month, were "advancing in the technical definition" of the project, which is being evaluated to see if it meets the EU's funding requirements.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh

    Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%, at $75.88 a barrel on Thursday. London-traded Brent crude for March delivery settled down 67 cents, or 0.8%, at $82.17, extending the previous session’s slide of 2.7%.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Venezuela Is Scrambling To Make The Most Of The Global Oil Shortage

    Despite easing sanctions and some additional funds flowing into Venezuela’s oil industry, the country is struggling to get it’s production to where it needs to be

  • Pipeline operator Magellan says Permian crude flows to Houston will rise

    U.S. pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Thursday predicted crude oil flows from the Permian Basin will shift toward Houston as shale production rises and lines to export hub Corpus Christi fill. A surge in U.S. oil exports has pushed more and more barrels of crude from the Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico to the port of Corpus Christi, the top U.S. oil export hub. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company's crude oil volumes transported on its fully owned pipeline in the fourth quarter rose 47% to 65.2 million barrels, while volumes of refined products climbed about 1.8% to 144.5 million barrels.

  • Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

    Global demand for battery storage continues to increase at a fast clip, but a wide set of challenges in production could keep battery markets tightly supplied in the next decade