Global Field Service Management Software Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Comarch, FieldAware Group and IFS Among Others

The field service management software market is poised to grow by $3.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report on the field service management software market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the various pricing strategies by vendors, increasing demand for SaaS-based FSM solutions, and increasing requirements to drive workforce productivity.
The field service management software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the introduction of predictive analytics in FSM software as one of the prime reasons driving the field service management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of the IoT in FSM and the introduction of mobile field service apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report on the field service management software market covers the following areas:
- Field service management software market sizing
- Field service management software market forecast
- Field service management software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading field service management software market vendors that include Comarch SA, FieldAware Group Ltd., IFS AB, Infor Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., OverIT Spa, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and ServiceMax Inc. Also, the field service management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Comarch SA
- FieldAware Group Ltd.
- IFS AB
- Infor Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- OverIT Spa
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- ServiceMax Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
