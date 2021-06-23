Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: - Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.2% share of the global Fiber Optic Components market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 20.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 20.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Amplifiers Segment Corners a 12.5% Share in 2020
- In the global Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 301 Featured)
3M Company
ABB Ltd.
Amphenol Corp.
ARRIS Group Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Ciena Corp.
Corning Inc.
Diamond SA
EMCORE Corp.
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
HUBER+SUHNER AG
Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
Lumentum Operations LLC
Methode Electronics Inc.
Molex
NEXANS SA
Nokia Corp.
Prysmian Group
Siemens AG
Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Tellabs
Valdor Fiber Optics Inc.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally
Dependent on the Internet
Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry
An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components
Fiber Optic Components
Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components
Market Overview
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Telecom Cable Market (2021E): Percentage
Volume Breakdown by Region
Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure
Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force
Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market
Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses
Internet?s Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber
Cable Networks
Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for
Components Market
Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic
Components Market
Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of
Optical Fiber Cable Systems
Competitive Landscape
Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage
Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal
Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber
Optic Industry
Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to
Withstand Competition
Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks
Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics
Market
Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake
of Fiber Optic Components
New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market
Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth
Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications
Creates the Need for Fiber Optics
Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp
Up the Fiber Optics Market
Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors
EXHIBIT 3: Fiber-Optic Connectors and Mechanical Splices Market
by Connector Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Multi-Mode Connectors, Single-Mode Connectors and Mechanical
Splice
EXHIBIT 4: Single Mode and Multi-Mode Optical Fiber Production
by Region (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume
for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of World
Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well
Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode
EXHIBIT 5: Global Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic
Region
EXHIBIT 6: Global Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market
by Lens Count (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
Value for Single Lens, 2-12 Lens, and > 12 Lens
Optical Isolators Market: An Insight
EXHIBIT 7: Global Optical Isolators Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Unit Consumption by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 8: Global Optical Isolators Market (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application Sector
Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators
EXHIBIT 9: World Fiber Optic Circulator Market (2021):
Percentage Value Breakdown by Type of Port
Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific
EXHIBIT 10: Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market (2021):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Value by Fiber Type
Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market
Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains
Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent
Reservoir Monitoring
Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse
Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects
Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber
Optic Components
Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector
Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment
Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector
Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects
Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 11: Comparative Analysis of Global Small Cell Backhaul
Installation by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Installations of Microwave Link, Optic Fiber Cable, and
Copper Cable
Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic
Components
Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks
Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables
Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components
Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut
Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential
Opportunities
Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-
Optic Cables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transmitters /
Receivers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Transmitters / Receivers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmitters / Receivers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Connectors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Connectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Connectors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Amplifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Amplifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Couplers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Couplers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Couplers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for 10g by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for 10g by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for 10g by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for 40g by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for 40g by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for 40g by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for 100g by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for 100g by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 100g by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 100g by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Above 100g by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Above 100g by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Communication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Communication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Non-Communication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Communication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Telecom Industry: Focus on High-Speed Fiber Networks
Fiber Optic Networks Register Steady Growth
FTTP Deployments: On the Rise
US Government Tightens Control on Undersea Cable Services and
Systems
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters /
Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g, 40g,
100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters
/ Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g,
40g, 100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters
/ Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g,
40g, 100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Fiber Optic Networks: Favorable Growth Prospects
Optical Fiber Cable Market in China
Select Statistical Data
EXHIBIT 12: Optical Fiber Market in China (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Capacity by Leading Company
EXHIBIT 13: Optical Fiber Market in China (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Company
EXHIBIT 14: Fiber Connector Market in China (2019E): Percentage
of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Sector
EXHIBIT 15: Fiber Connector Product Diversity in China (2019E):
Percentage of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by Fiber
Connector Product Range
EXHIBIT 16: Fiber Connector Market in China (2019E): Percentage
of Number of Fiber Connector Companies in Operation by
Province
Market Analytics
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters
/ Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g,
40g, 100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters
/ Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g,
40g, 100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transmitters
/ Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Data Range - 10g, 40g, 100g and Above 100g Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Data Range - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 10g,
40g, 100g and Above 100g for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Application - Communication and Non-Communication -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Application - Communication and Non-Communication Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Fiber Optic Components
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Communication and Non-Communication for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Fiber Optic
Components by Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors,
Amplifiers, Couplers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Fiber Optic Components by
Type - Transmitters / Receivers, Connectors, Amplifiers,
Couplers and Other Types Markets
