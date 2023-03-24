Global Fertility Testing Market Report (2023-2028): Declining Fertility Rates Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fertility Testing Market (2023-2028) by Product, Mode of Purchase, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fertility Testing Market is estimated to be USD 326.27 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 482.69 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.14%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing First-Time Pregnancy Age

Declining Fertility Rates

Growing Number of Gynecological and Reproductive Issues in Women

Growing Awareness among Women

Restraints

High Price of Ovulation Monitors

Opportunities

Online Availability of Fertility Testing Devices

Emergence of Combined Kits for Dual Testing of Pregnancy and Ovulation

Challenges

Lack of Predictive Accuracy to Confirm Ovulation

Malfunctioning of Urine-Based Ovulation Monitors

Market Segmentations



The Global Fertility Testing Market is segmented based on Product, Mode of Purchase, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Ovulation Prediction Kits, Fertility Monitors and Male Fertility Testing Products.

By Mode of Purchase, the market is classified into OTC-based and Prescription-based.

By Applications, the market is classified into Female Fertility Testing and Male Fertility Testing.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Home Care Settings and Hospitals/Fertility Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fertility Testing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Fertility Testing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Advacare Pharma

Ava

Babystart Ltd.

bioZhena Corp.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Exseed Health

Fairhaven Health LLC

Fertility Focus Ltd.

Geratherm Medical Ag

Medical Electronic Systems

Mira Care

Oova Inc.

Parla Health

Prestige Consumer Health, Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

TaiDoc Technology Corp.

UEBE Medical GmbH

Valley Electronics Ag

