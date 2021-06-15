Global Fertility Services Market (2020 to 2027) - by Procedure, Service and End-user

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Market by Procedure, Service and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fertility services market generated $20,388.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $25,709.64 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. Fertility services are treatments that assist in treating infertility in patients. In vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others are different forms of infertility services, which aid couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) community to procreate.



The global fertility services market is expected to witness a substantial growth in the future, owing to high incidence of infertility cases, emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, rise in technological advancements in fertility procedures, and increased rate of gamete donations. Furthermore, rise in health awareness on fertility issues, availability of fertility treatments, increase in disposable income, and favorable reimbursement policies further augment the market growth.



Recent innovations in IVF technology, such as embryoscope and capsule IVF, are projected to boost the demand for fertility devices in the future. However, strenuous maintenance issues, high cost of devices; multiple pregnancies, i.e., the delivery of twins, triplets, and others, associated with fertility treatments; and ethical considerations are projected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, rise in new fertility clinics and increase in same-sex marriages are projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in future. In addition, rise in fertility tourism is expected to provide ample growth opportunities especially in the developing economies.



The global fertility services market is classified into procedure, service, end user, and region. By procedure, the market is divided into IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), intrauterine insemination (IUI), surrogacy, and others. By service, it is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg & embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. By end user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the fertility services market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures, services, and end users assists to understand the trends in the industry

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Government regulations

3.4.1. U.S.

3.4.2. Europe

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Continuous decline in fertility rates

3.5.1.2. Delayed pregnancies in women

3.5.1.3. Technological advancements with respect to fertility treatment

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High treatment costs of ARTs in developed countries

3.5.2.2. Inadequate reimbursement policies

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in fertility tourism

3.6. COVID-19 impact on the fertility services market

3.7. Number of fertility service centers



CHAPTER 4: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY PROCEDURE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. IVF with ICSI

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. IUI

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. IVF without ICSI

4.4.1. Key market trends growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Surrogacy

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Fresh non-donor

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Frozen non-donor

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. Egg & embryo banking

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.5. Fresh donor

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.6. Frozen donor

5.6.1. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Fertility clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.4. Surgical centers

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. Clinical research institutes

6.5.1. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 7: FERTILITY SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. CARE FERTILITY GROUP Ltd.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. CAROLINAS FERTILITY INSTITUTE

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. CITY FERTILITY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. FERTILITY ASSOCIATES LIMITED

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. GENEA LIMITED

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. MEDICOVER GROUP (MEDICOVER FERTILITY and FIRST EGG BANK)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. roduct portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. PROGYNY INC.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. VIRTUS HEALTH

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



