Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Reach US$56.9 Million by the Year 2026

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818039/?utm_source=GNW
L-carnitine is primarily an amino acid that is produced naturally in human body. Amino acids are the fundamental constituents of protein. Additionally, L-carnitine also plays a critical role in fat metabolism by transporting fatty acids into mitochondria, which is the metabolic energy source of every cell. L-carnitine can be found in microorganisms and plant and animal cells. In animals, the substance is exclusively synthesized in liver. Two critical amino acids that include methionine and lysine act as primary substrates for the biosynthesis of L-carnitine, with folates, vitamin C, nicotinic acid, and vitamin B6 are needed as cofactors. L-carnitine plays a critical role in energy metabolism in the cells by transporting the acyl groups from the cytoplasm to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation. Additionally, the substance regulates the concentration of coenzyme A in mitochondria and cytosol during the lipoid and glucose metabolisms. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Fermentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$35.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Synthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.5% share of the global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market.

The market is forecast to witness notable expansion in the upcoming years by attaining a high annual average rate of growth. Global feed grade L-carnitine industry is dominated by a handful of players, and thus the market is highly concentrated in nature. Animal feed additives represent the leading end-use market for Feed grade L carotinide. Animals need nutritional feed in sufficient quantities to grow to their full potential. The nutritional requirements of most farm animals are satisfied from major feed ingredients, which include wheat, maize, and soybean. However, continued reliance on these feed ingredients can lead to a deficiency of specific essential nutrients. As a result, farm animal diet needs to be supplemented through supplements in the form of feed additives, spurring the usage of efficient feed additives. Feed additives help optimize the yield potential of animal production by aiding in superior digestibility of feedstuffs and satisfying the nutritional needs of animals. Feed additives also improve the living environment of animals by preventing or reducing the pollution caused due to animal manure. Further, Feed additives improve functionality, increase nutritive value, control the incidence of infections and promote overall growth of animals.

Restrictions in North America and Europe on livestock waste disposal are prompting manufacturers to use amino acids in animal diets to reduce environmental pollution by lowering nitrogen content in animal manure. Animal feed additives are rapidly rising in popularity based on its vast medicated as well as non-medicated applications for poultry, pig, aquaculture, companion animals, and ruminant feed. Increasingly health-conscious consumers, continued breakthroughs, especially in research and clinical applications areas, and expanding commercial applications will help ensure sustained growth in the market. Feed-grade additives play a key role in improving the economics of animal farming, thereby propagating industrialization of meat production to fulfill the requirement for protein. A steady stream of products in development phase bears testimony to the interest surrounding animal nutrition and health for both pets and food animals.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.8 Million by 2026

The Feed Grade L-Carnitine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

  • ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd.

  • Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.

  • Shanghai Kangxin Chemical CO.,LTD.

  • Liaoning KONCEPNUTRA CO., LTD.

  • Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

  • Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co.,Ltd.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to L-Carnitine:
Application of L-carnitine in Poultry Breeding
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed
Additives Industry
COVID-19 Impact on Feed Grade L-carnitine Market
Global Market Analysis and Prospects
Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Witness Rapid Growth
By Process
By Application
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Importance of L-carotinide in Animal Feed Drives Market
Growth
Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020
Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by
Species for 2020
Favorable Animal Feeds Market Prospects Bode Well for Feed
Grade-Carnitine Market
Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for L-Carnitide as
Feed Additives
Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth
Opportunities in Carotinide Market
Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal,
Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &
Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat
Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-
vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)
Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready
to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives
Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass
Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market
Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:
(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021
Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Feed Grade-Carnitide
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Expanding Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

