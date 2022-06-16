ReportLinker

What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Global Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Reach US$56.9 Million by the Year 2026



L-carnitine is primarily an amino acid that is produced naturally in human body. Amino acids are the fundamental constituents of protein. Additionally, L-carnitine also plays a critical role in fat metabolism by transporting fatty acids into mitochondria, which is the metabolic energy source of every cell. L-carnitine can be found in microorganisms and plant and animal cells. In animals, the substance is exclusively synthesized in liver. Two critical amino acids that include methionine and lysine act as primary substrates for the biosynthesis of L-carnitine, with folates, vitamin C, nicotinic acid, and vitamin B6 are needed as cofactors. L-carnitine plays a critical role in energy metabolism in the cells by transporting the acyl groups from the cytoplasm to the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation. Additionally, the substance regulates the concentration of coenzyme A in mitochondria and cytosol during the lipoid and glucose metabolisms. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine estimated at US$40.5 Million in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Fermentation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$35.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Synthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.5% share of the global Feed Grade L-Carnitine market.



The market is forecast to witness notable expansion in the upcoming years by attaining a high annual average rate of growth. Global feed grade L-carnitine industry is dominated by a handful of players, and thus the market is highly concentrated in nature. Animal feed additives represent the leading end-use market for Feed grade L carotinide. Animals need nutritional feed in sufficient quantities to grow to their full potential. The nutritional requirements of most farm animals are satisfied from major feed ingredients, which include wheat, maize, and soybean. However, continued reliance on these feed ingredients can lead to a deficiency of specific essential nutrients. As a result, farm animal diet needs to be supplemented through supplements in the form of feed additives, spurring the usage of efficient feed additives. Feed additives help optimize the yield potential of animal production by aiding in superior digestibility of feedstuffs and satisfying the nutritional needs of animals. Feed additives also improve the living environment of animals by preventing or reducing the pollution caused due to animal manure. Further, Feed additives improve functionality, increase nutritive value, control the incidence of infections and promote overall growth of animals.



Restrictions in North America and Europe on livestock waste disposal are prompting manufacturers to use amino acids in animal diets to reduce environmental pollution by lowering nitrogen content in animal manure. Animal feed additives are rapidly rising in popularity based on its vast medicated as well as non-medicated applications for poultry, pig, aquaculture, companion animals, and ruminant feed. Increasingly health-conscious consumers, continued breakthroughs, especially in research and clinical applications areas, and expanding commercial applications will help ensure sustained growth in the market. Feed-grade additives play a key role in improving the economics of animal farming, thereby propagating industrialization of meat production to fulfill the requirement for protein. A steady stream of products in development phase bears testimony to the interest surrounding animal nutrition and health for both pets and food animals.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.8 Million by 2026



The Feed Grade L-Carnitine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.56% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co.,Ltd.

Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kangxin Chemical CO.,LTD.

Liaoning KONCEPNUTRA CO., LTD.

Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical Co.,Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Feed Grade L-Carnitine - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to L-Carnitine:

Application of L-carnitine in Poultry Breeding

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed

Additives Industry

COVID-19 Impact on Feed Grade L-carnitine Market

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market to Witness Rapid Growth

By Process

By Application

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Importance of L-carotinide in Animal Feed Drives Market

Growth

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by

Species for 2020

Favorable Animal Feeds Market Prospects Bode Well for Feed

Grade-Carnitine Market

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for L-Carnitide as

Feed Additives

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth

Opportunities in Carotinide Market

Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal,

Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef &

Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2017-2021

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat

Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat & Eggs Vis-à-

vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready

to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready

to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Pork Meat: A Major Market for Animal Feed Additives

Global Pork Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass

Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Pork Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass

Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Beef & Veal: Demand Trends Support Growth in Feed Additives Market

Global Production of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Global Consumption of Beef & Veal in Thousand Metric Tons:

(Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2017-2021

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Feed Grade-Carnitide

Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fermentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fermentation by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fermentation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical Synthesis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical Synthesis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Synthesis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid / Wet Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Liquid / Wet Formulations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid / Wet

Formulations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

Feed Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dry Feed Formulations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry Feed Formulations

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fermentation

and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid /

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fermentation

and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid /

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed

Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations

and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and

Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry

Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and

Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry

Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Australia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical

Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: India Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: India 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by

Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed

Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade L-Carnitine

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid/

Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and

Chemical Synthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: South Korea Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Fermentation and Chemical Synthesis for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Feed Grade L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet

Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry

Feed Formulations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Feed Grade

L-Carnitine by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Liquid / Wet Formulations and Dry Feed Formulations

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



