Global Fats and Oils Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fats and Oils Market

Global Fats and Oils Market
Global Fats and Oils Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fats and Oils Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fats and oils market size reached US$ 214.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 273.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Fats and oil are esters of glycerol with three fatty acids, also known as triacylglycerols, and found naturally in both plants and animals. They form a vital part of a healthy diet as they are a rich source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) that provide energy, insulate organs and transport A, D, E and K vitamins through the blood.

Consequently, they are employed in the food and beverages (F&B) industry extensively to enhance the flavor and texture of various food items. Besides this, they are also utilized in the production of animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel and oleochemicals.

Fats and Oils Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of processed food products represents one of the key factors impelling the global fats and oils market growth. Apart from this, favorable government policies to support the utilization of biodiesel and minimize the environmental impact of fossil fuels is positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing preference for oleochemicals over petrochemicals in the production of soaps, paints, detergents, varnishes and lubricants is also contributing to the market growth.

At present, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the consumption of healthy edible oils and nutritional products, such as extra virgin olive oil, and nut butter and pastes, for boosting the immune system.

Due to lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries and temporary shutdowns of various manufacturing units, the production and distribution of these products were also impacted, however, the market is anticipated to recover in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands Inc., Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Unilever, United Plantations Berhad and Wilmar International Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global fats and oils market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fats and oils market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global fats and oils market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

146

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$214 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$273.2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fats and Oils Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Oil Type
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Palm Oil
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Soybean Oil
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Rapeseed Oil
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 Sunflower Oil
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.5 Olive Oil
6.1.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.6 Others
6.1.2.6.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.6.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Fat Type
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Butter
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Shortenings and Margarine
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 Lard
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.4 Tallow
6.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.5 Others
6.2.2.5.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.5.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Applications
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Industrial Applications
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Vegetable
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Animal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel
9.1 Direct Sales
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Retail Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Stores
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Associated British Foods Plc
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Bunge Limited
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Cargill Incorporated
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Fuji Oil Holding Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Unilever
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 United Plantations Berhad
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Wilmar International Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aztlua

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying