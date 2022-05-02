The Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market is expected to grow by $ 186.27 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.41% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the fast casual restaurants market and it is poised to grow by $ 186. 27 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892928/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the fast casual restaurants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for innovation and customization in food menus, increase in demand for gluten-free dining, and the introduction of healthy meals in food menus.

The fast casual restaurants market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The fast casual restaurants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• North American

• Italian

• Mexican

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in popularity of chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises as one of the prime reasons driving the fast casual restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, embracing technology and rise in popularity of chef-driven fast-casual restaurant franchises will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fast casual restaurants market covers the following areas:

• Fast casual restaurants market sizing

• Fast casual restaurants market forecast

• Fast casual restaurants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast casual restaurants market vendors that include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., DICKEYS BARBECUE RESTAURANTS Inc., Erbert and Gerberts Sandwich Shop, EXKi SA, Famous Brands Ltd., Firehouse Restaurant Group Inc., Five Guys Enterprises LLC, Godfathers Pizza Inc., LYKE Kitchen, McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC, MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC, Noodles and Co., Panda Restaurant Group Inc., PORTILLOS Inc., Potbelly Corp., Shake Shack Inc., Smashburger Servicing LLC, The Wendys Co., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc.. Also, the fast casual restaurants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892928/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



