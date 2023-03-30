Global Fashion Brand Cupshe Launches Cupshe X Madison Prewett, an Exclusive Wedding and Honeymoon Collaboration With Madison Prewett

The Cupshe x Madison Prewett collection is now available for early access exclusively on Cupshe.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Cupshe, the leading global fashion and beachwear e-tailer, has partnered with former Bachelor Season 24 favorite Madison Prewett to launch an exclusive wedding and honeymoon collection, Cupshe x Madison Prewett. Available for early access on Cupshe.com, the collection offers shoppers exclusive apparel and swimwear ready for every bridal occasion.

The Cupshe x Madison Prewett collection will be available for early access shopping on Cupshe.com beginning April 2. The first official drop, the "Beach" collection will be on April 3, and the second drop, the "Castle" collection, will launch on April 9. The collaboration consists of 72 unique pieces that draw inspiration from Madison's refined and feminine style, including wedding gowns and jumpsuits as well as a range of wedding or honeymoon-ready dresses, tops, bottoms, rompers, and one-piece and bikini-style swimsuits adorned with floral and lace accents. The exclusive collection provides both brides and guests with a go-to destination for stylish wedding attire at an approachable price point.

"I'm so excited to launch my new wedding collection with Cupshe," says Madison. "Whether you're the bride looking for a honeymoon outfit or you're on the guest list, this collection has the perfect looks for you. My hope is that you would feel beautiful and confident in whatever you choose!"

"At Cupshe, we're beyond thrilled to collaborate with Madison Prewett on our upcoming wedding collection," says Jessie Han, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Madison empowers women everywhere to embrace their own paths with confidence and authenticity, which deeply aligns with Cupshe's core values. Through this collection, we hope to bring something truly special and memorable to women commemorating their life milestones."

Customers can now sign up for early access to shop Cupshe x Madison Prewett on Cupshe.com. The collection ships globally and is available in sizes XS to XL. Retail prices for the collection range from $15.99 - $45.99 USD. Campaign images and hi-res flats are available here, and pricing can be found on the line sheet here.

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is a global fashion e-tailer, offering standard and plus-size swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for vibrant, fun, and fearless women everywhere. The brand is committed to its mission of empowering women to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Widely known for their meticulous attention to fit and function, Cupshe has been Amazon's number one best-selling swimwear line for five consecutive years. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Lauren Luyendyk, Kendall Jenner, JoJo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, and more. For more information, visit Cupshe.com.

