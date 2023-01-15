Global Farnesene Market Size To Grow USD 422.36 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5%

The Global Farnesene Market Size was valued at USD 250.00 Million in 2021 and the worldwide farnesene market is expected to reach USD 422.36 Million by 2030, According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Chromatin, Intrexon, Amyris, Penta Manufacturer, Tate & Lyle, Toronto Research Chemicals, Bedoukian Research, Katyani Exports, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Triveni Chemicals, KURARAY Co., LTD., International Flavors & Fragrances, Total, Precigen, and Antibiotics de Leon and Others.

New York, United States , Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Farnesene Market Size to grow from USD 250.00 million in 2021 to USD 387.83 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The growing need for the farnesene in the cosmetics and personal care sectors is projected to be the main driver of market demand. The overall market expansion will be supported by the increasing consumer interest in natural and organic cosmetics and components. The aroma of a gardenia or the distinctive smell of green apples are produced by combining natural farnesenes that are found in fruit skins or essential oils.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 79 market data tables and figures & charts from the reportGlobal Farnesene Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Performance Material, Flavors & Fragrances and Fuels & Lubes) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2030.”, in detail along with the table of contents

The Fuels & Lubes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the farnesene market is categorized into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Performance Material, Flavors & Fragrances and Fuels & Lubes. The Fuels & Lubes segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Fuels & Lubes segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR Because this is explained by It is projected that the expanding transportation sector would boost demand for alternative fuels and lubricants on the market and help the development of farnesene. Governments have undertaken several steps to reduce CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, assisting in the expansion of the farnesene sector, and consumers are strongly pushed to use biofuels.

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global farnesene market has been segmented into five major regions:  North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.  The demand for farnesene is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Farnesene was dominated by the Europe region Over the projection period, farnesene demand is anticipated to be driven by Europe's expanding cosmetic and personal care market. The demand for farnesene in the region is anticipated to rise as a result of changes in consumer spending patterns and rising disposable incomes in the area.

Some of the Key Developments:

In December 2020, The U.S.-based synthetic biotechnology business Amyris and the corporation DSM Nutritional Products completed a 50-million-dollar strategic arrangement for the supply of farnesene. The partnership between the two businesses will assist DSM in obtaining a licence to undertake distribution of the bio-based substance farnesene. The deal will also satisfy market interest in and demand for chemistry produced cleanly and responsibly.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global Complex Inorganic Color Pigments Market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their Product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment Market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the companies' current news and developments, including Product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the Market. Major vendors in the Global Farnesene Market include Chromatin, Intrexon, Amyris, Penta Manufacturer, Tate & Lyle, Toronto Research Chemicals, Bedoukian Research, Katyani Exports, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Triveni Chemicals, KURARAY Co., LTD., International Flavors & Fragrances, Total, Precigen, Antibiotics de Leon and Others.

About the Spherical Insights 

Spherical Insights is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

