Global Family Entertainment Centres Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring CEC Entertainment, Cinergy Entertainment and Dave & Buster's Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Family Entertainment Centres Market

Global Family Entertainment Centres Market
Global Family Entertainment Centres Market

Dublin, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Family Entertainment Centres Market (2022-2027) by Activity Area, Visitor Demographic, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Family Entertainment Centres Market is estimated to be USD 21.04 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 33.5 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.75%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Family Entertainment Centres Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are CEC Entertainment, Cinergy Entertainment, Dave & Buster's Inc., Legoland Discovery Center, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Family Entertainment Centres Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Family Entertainment Centres Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Family Entertainment Centres Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Number of Malls
4.1.2 Growth in the Implementation of Advanced Technologies such as 3D Technology and VR Gaming
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Ticket Prices and Rise in Popularity of Home and Mobile Gaming
4.2.2 High Initial Cost, Home Gaming and Mobile Devices
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increase in Investments in New Games and Attractions
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Alternatives

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Family Entertainment Centres Market, By Activity Area
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Arcade Studios
6.3 VR Gaming Zones
6.4 Sports Arcades
6.5 Others(Physical Play Activities OR Skill Competition Games)

7 Global Family Entertainment Centres Market, By Visitor Demographic
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Families with Children (0-8)
7.3 Families with Children (9-12)
7.4 Teenagers (13-19)
7.5 Young Adults (20-25)
7.6 Adults

8 Global Family Entertainment Centres Market, By Facility Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 < 5,000 sq Feet
8.3 5,000-10,000 sq Feet
8.4 10,001-20,000 sq Feet
8.5 20,001-40,000 sq Feet
8.6 >40,000 sq Feet

9 Global Family Entertainment Centres Market, By Revenue Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
9.3 Advertising
9.4 Food & Beverages
9.5 Merchandising

10 Americas' Family Entertainment Centres Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Family Entertainment Centres Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Family Entertainment Centres Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Family Entertainment Centres Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 CEC Entertainment
15.2 Cinergy Entertainment
15.3 Dave & Buster's Inc.
15.4 Legoland Discovery Center
15.5 Merlin Entertainment
15.6 Scene 75 Entertainment Centers
15.7 Seaworld Entertainment
15.8 Smaaash Entertainment
15.9 Walt Disney Company
15.10 Time Zone Entertainment
15.11 KidZania

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ws1emb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin