Global Extruders Industry

Global Extruders Market to Reach $10. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Extruders estimated at US$8. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single Screw, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Twin Screw segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Extruders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Ram Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR
In the global Ram segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH
- Breyer GmbH
- Clextral SAS
- Coperion GmbH
- Davis-Standard LLC
- Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Extrudex Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH
- Gneuss Inc.
- Jingu Group
- Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.
- KraussMaffei Group GmbH
- Leistritz AG
- Milacron Holdings Corp.
- NFM Technologies
- Presezzi Extrusion S.P.A
- Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik
- SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH
- The Japan Steel Works Ltd.
- Theysohn Group
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.
- Useon (Nanjing) Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Extruders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Extruders Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Extruders Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Extruders Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single Screw (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single Screw (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single Screw (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Twin Screw (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Twin Screw (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Twin Screw (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Ram (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Ram (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Ram (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Consumer Goods (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Extruders Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Extruders Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Extruders Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Extruders Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Extruders Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Extruders Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Extruders Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Extruders Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Extruders Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Extruders Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Extruders Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Extruders: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Extruders Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Extruders Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Extruders
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Extruders Market in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 42: Extruders Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Extruders Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Extruders Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Extruders Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Extruders in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Extruders Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Extruders Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Extruders Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Extruders Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Extruders Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Extruders Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Extruders Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Extruders Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 56: Extruders Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Extruders Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Extruders Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Extruders Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Extruders Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Extruders Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Extruders Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Extruders Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Extruders Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Extruders Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Extruders Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Extruders Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Extruders Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Extruders Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Extruders Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Extruders Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Extruders in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Extruders Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Extruders Market Share Breakdown by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Extruders: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Extruders Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Extruders Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Extruders in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Extruders Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Extruders Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Extruders Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Extruders Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Extruders Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Extruders Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Extruders Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Extruders Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Extruders Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Extruders Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Extruders Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Extruders Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Extruders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Extruders Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Extruders Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 98: Extruders Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Extruders Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Extruders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Extruders Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Extruders Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Extruders Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Extruders Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Extruders Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Extruders Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Extruders Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Extruders Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Extruders Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Extruders Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Extruders Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Extruders Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: Extruders Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Extruders Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Extruders Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Extruders Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Extruders Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Extruders Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Extruders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Extruders Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Extruders Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Extruders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Extruders Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Extruders Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Extruders: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Extruders Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Extruders Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Extruders in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Extruders Market in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 132: Extruders Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Extruders Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Extruders Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Extruders Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Extruders Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Extruders Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Extruders Marketby Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Extruders in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Extruders Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Extruders Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Extruders Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 146: Extruders Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Extruders Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Extruders Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Extruders Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Extruders Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Extruders Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Extruders Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Extruders Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Extruders Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Extruders Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Extruders Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Extruders Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 159: Extruders Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Extruders Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Extruders Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Extruders Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Extruders Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Extruders Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Extruders Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Extruders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Extruders Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Extruders Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Extruders Historic Marketby Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Extruders Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Extruders Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Extruders Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Extruders Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Extruders: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Extruders Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Extruders Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Extruders
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Extruders Market in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 180: Extruders Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Extruders Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Extruders Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Extruders Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 185: Extruders Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Extruders Market Share Analysis by End-Use
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Extruders Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Extruders Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Extruders Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Extruders in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Extruders Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Extruders Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Extruders Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Extruders Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Extruders Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Extruders Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Extruders Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 198: Extruders Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Extruders Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Extruders Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Extruders Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Extruders Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Extruders Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 204: Extruders Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Extruders Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Extruders Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Extruders Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Extruders Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Extruders Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Extruders Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
