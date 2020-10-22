Global Extruders Industry

Global Extruders Market to Reach $10. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Extruders estimated at US$8. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single Screw, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Twin Screw segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Extruders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.



Ram Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Ram segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH

Breyer GmbH

Clextral SAS

Coperion GmbH

Davis-Standard LLC

Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd.

Extrudex Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH

Gneuss Inc.

Jingu Group

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

KraussMaffei Group GmbH

Leistritz AG

Milacron Holdings Corp.

NFM Technologies

Presezzi Extrusion S.P.A

Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. Kg Maschinenfabrik

SML Maschinengesellschaft mbH

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Theysohn Group

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Useon (Nanjing) Extrusion Machinery Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Extruders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

