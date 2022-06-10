Global Extensometer Market Report 2022: A $1.406 Billion Market in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

Company Logo

Global Extensometer Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extensometer Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Extensometer Market was valued at USD1406.37 Million in the year 2021 with Asia Pacific region leading the regional market share.

The report presents the analysis of Extensometer Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The extensometer market is primarily driven by growth of industry due to their usage in a variety of tensile tests which can be used to determine the yield and tensile strength, elongation, as well as strain ratio. Moreover, their wide usage in a variety of industries such as geotechnical environment for various mining fields are pushing the growth of the market for extensometers.



With rapid urbanization and increase in urban population, there has been a growth in manufacturing hubs worldwide pushing the market for extensometers globally. Additionally, the demand for natural resources is estimated to increase the demand for mining equipment for various survey and measurement applications.



The covid-19 had a massive impact on the global Extensometer market. There has been an overall lockdown in various industries such as mining and construction sectors which have been affected due to disruptions caused by COVID-19.

All these led to a substantial reduction in the market growth of extensometer. However, as the world bounced back after the lockdown, there is an anticipation of increased demand for extensometer.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3 Global Extensometer Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast

4.1 Global Extensometer Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027



5. Global Extensometer Market Segmentation - By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application

5.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Product

5.1.1 Non-Contact - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.1.1 Laser- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.1.2 Video- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Contact- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2.1 Sensor Arm- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2.2 Clip-On- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Chamber Testing Process

5.2.1 Automated Strain Management- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 Manual - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Application

5.3.1 Metals- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Plastics - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.3 Advance Materials- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.4 Bio Materials - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.5 Composites- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Extensometer Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Positioning of Global Extensometer Market: By Region



7. North America Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)

7.1 North America Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume

7.2 North America Extensometer Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Product (Non-Contact - Laser and Video) and Contact (Sensor Arm and Clip On))

7.4 Market Segmentation by Chamber Testing Process (Automated Strain Management and Manual)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Metals, Plastics, Advance Materials, Bio Materials, Composites and Others)

7.6 North America Extensometer Market: Country Analysis

7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Extensometer Market - By Country, By Value, 2027

7.8 Competitive Positioning of North America Extensometer Market: By Country

7.9 United States Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume

7.10 United States Extensometer Market Segmentation - (By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application)

7.11 Canada Extensometer Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value, By Volume

7.12 Canada Extensometer Market Segmentation - (By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application)



8. Europe Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)



9. Asia Pacific Extensometer Market: Segmentation By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application)



10. Latin America Extensometer Market



11. Middle East and Africa Extensometer Market



12. Global Extensometer Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers

12.2 Restraints

12.3 Trends



13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Product, 2027

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Chamber Testing Process, 2027

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Application, 2027

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Extensometer Market - By Region, 2027



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis

14.2 Porter Five Force Analysis



15. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bxglm





