Global Excitation Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Excitation Systems estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2% over the period 2020-2027.
New York, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Excitation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798544/?utm_source=GNW
Brushless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Static segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $711.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Excitation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$711.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$591.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 365-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Ltd.
- Altex Electric Company
- Amtech Power Ltd.
- ANDRITZ AG
- Automation Electronics India
- Basler Electric Company
- Emersion Electric Co.
- KONCAR
Electronics and Informatics Inc.
- Rolls-Royce Corporation
- Siemens AG
- TENEL CR, s.r.o.
- Veo Oy
- Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798544/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Excitation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Excitation Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Excitation Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Excitation Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Brushless (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Brushless (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Brushless (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Static (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Static (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Static (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Digital (Controller Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Digital (Controller Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Digital (Controller Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Analog (Controller Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Analog (Controller Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Analog (Controller Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Synchronous Generators (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Synchronous Generators (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Synchronous Generators (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Synchronous Motors (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Synchronous Motors (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Synchronous Motors (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Excitation Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Excitation Systems Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Excitation Systems Market in the United States by
Controller Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Excitation Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Excitation Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Excitation Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Controller Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Excitation Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Controller Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Excitation Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Excitation Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Excitation Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Excitation Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Excitation Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Controller Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Excitation Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Excitation Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Excitation Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Excitation Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Excitation Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Excitation Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Excitation Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Excitation Systems Market by Controller Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Excitation Systems in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Excitation Systems Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Excitation Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Excitation Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Excitation Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Excitation Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Excitation Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Excitation Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Controller Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Excitation Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Excitation Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Excitation Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Excitation Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Excitation Systems Market in France by Controller
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Excitation Systems Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Excitation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Excitation Systems Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Excitation Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Excitation Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Excitation Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Excitation Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Excitation Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Excitation Systems Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Italian Excitation Systems Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Excitation Systems Market by Controller Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Excitation Systems in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Excitation Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Excitation Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Excitation Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Excitation Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Controller
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Excitation Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Excitation Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: United Kingdom Excitation Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Excitation Systems Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Spanish Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Excitation Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Spanish Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spanish Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Controller Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Excitation Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Controller Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Spanish Excitation Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Excitation Systems Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Excitation Systems Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Russian Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Russian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Excitation Systems Market in Russia by Controller
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Russian Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian Excitation Systems Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Excitation Systems Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 125: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Controller Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 131: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 134: Excitation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Excitation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Excitation Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Controller Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Excitation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Excitation Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Australian Excitation Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Australian Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Excitation Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian Excitation Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Australian Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Excitation Systems Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Excitation Systems Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 154: Indian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Indian Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Excitation Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Indian Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indian Excitation Systems Historic Market Review by
Controller Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Excitation Systems Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Controller Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Indian Excitation Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Excitation Systems Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Excitation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: South Korean Excitation Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Excitation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Controller
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean Excitation Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Excitation Systems Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Excitation Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Excitation Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Excitation Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Controller Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Excitation Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Excitation Systems Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Excitation Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Excitation Systems Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 182: Excitation Systems Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Latin American Excitation Systems Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Latin American Excitation Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American Excitation Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Latin American Excitation Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Excitation Systems Market by
Controller Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Excitation Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Excitation Systems Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Excitation Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Argentinean Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Argentinean Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Excitation Systems Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Controller Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean Excitation Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: Excitation Systems Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 202: Excitation Systems Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Brazilian Excitation Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Brazilian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Excitation Systems Market in Brazil by Controller
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian Excitation Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis
by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Excitation Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Excitation Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 211: Excitation Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Mexican Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Mexican Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Excitation Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Mexican Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Excitation Systems Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Excitation Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Excitation Systems Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Rest of Latin America Excitation Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Latin America Excitation Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Excitation Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Controller Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 224: Excitation Systems Market in Rest of Latin America
by Controller Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Excitation Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Excitation Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Excitation Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 229: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 230: Excitation Systems Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 231: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 232: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: The Middle East Excitation Systems Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: Excitation Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 235: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: The Middle East Excitation Systems Historic Market
by Controller Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: Excitation Systems Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Controller Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 239: Excitation Systems Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Excitation Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 241: Iranian Market for Excitation Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 242: Excitation Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Iranian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Iranian Market for Excitation Systems: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Controller Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Excitation Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: Iranian Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Excitation Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Iranian Excitation Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 249: Excitation Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 250: Israeli Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 251: Excitation Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Israeli Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Israeli Excitation Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Controller Type: 2020-2027
Table 254: Excitation Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Controller Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Israeli Excitation Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Controller Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Israeli Excitation Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 257: Excitation Systems Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Excitation Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 259: Saudi Arabian Excitation Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Excitation Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 261: Saudi Arabian Excitation Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Excitation Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Controller Type for the Period
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798544/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001