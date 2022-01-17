The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is expected to grow by $ 3.66 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 35.74% during the forecast period

Global eVTOL Aircraft Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the eVTOL aircraft market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 66 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 35.

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the eVTOL aircraft market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas and advancements in manufacturing capabilities. In addition, increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The eVTOL aircraft market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The eVTOL aircraft market is segmented as below:

By Application

• cargo

• passengers



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing need for quick transportationas one of the prime reasons driving the eVTOL aircraft market growth during the next few years.



Our report on eVTOL aircraft market covers the following areas:

• eVTOL aircraft market sizing

• eVTOL aircraft market forecast

• eVTOL aircraft market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eVTOL aircraft market vendors that include Airbus SE, EHang Holdings Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Embraer SA, Lilium N.V, Moog Inc., Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Urban Aeronautics, and Volocopter GmbH. Also, the eVTOL aircraft market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

