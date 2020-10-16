Global Event Management Software Market (2020 to 2024) - Featuring Arlo Software, Aventri & Bizzabo Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Event Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The event management software market is poised to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on event management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising requirements for low TCO and increasing adoption of cashless payment methods.
The event management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the rising adoption of real-time event management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the event management software market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The event management software market covers the following areas:
- Event management software market sizing
- Event management software market forecast
- Event management software market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading event management software market vendors that include Arlo Software Ltd., Aventri Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., EventBank Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Fortive Corp., New Work SE, Ungerboeck, and Whova Inc. Also, the event management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer Landscape
- Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arlo Software Ltd.
- Aventri Inc.
- Bizzabo Inc.
- Cvent Inc.
- EventBank Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- Fortive Corp.
- New Work SE
- Ungerboeck
- Whova Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xk34f
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900