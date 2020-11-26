Muted gains in Europe extend global market rally

Daytime view of the City of London skyline. Photo: Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

European markets are extending the global rally, though gains are muted following softer US economic data from overnight.

Less political uncertainty as the US presidential transition continues and COVID-19 vaccine progress has strengthened market action. Though, expect the volume of overall activity to fall on Thursday as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving.

European markets opened higher following Asia’s rally, with the FSE (^FTSE) in London up 0.1%. Germany’s DAX (^GDAXI) gained 0.2% and the CAC 40 (^FCHI) in Paris tilted higher 0.3%.

US stock futures are also pointing to continued gains on Thursday. S&P futures (ES=F) were trading 0.2% higher, Dow Jones (YM=F) futures were up 0.1%, and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were up 0.3%.

Wall Street received a slew of weaker economic data on Wednesday, leaving the S&P and Dow Jones and Nasdaq in choppy waters during late day trading. The US Labour Department’s weekly jobless claims rose more than expected for a second week in a row, reflecting the hard impact coronavirus is still having on the economy.

The FOMC regarded current asset valuations as “moderate” as they related to low interest rates so the “immediate adjustments to the pace and composition of asset purchases were not necessary” but “they recognised that circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments.”

“There was a more pertinent discussion of updating forward guidance on their bond-buying strategy “fairly soon,” ensuring that any additions in the Central Banks’ securities holdings would taper and end before the federal funds rate was raised,” said Deutsche Bank in a recent note.

COVID-19 cases in Europe appear to be easing while the US is still struggling to contain outbreaks. On Wednesday, France’s seven-day running tally of cases fell to its lowest levels since 9 October. Germany has decided to extend its partial lockdown for at least three more weeks.

In the US, daily case numbers in New York rose above 6,000 for the first time since April. California has also reported over 18,000 new cases, much higher than the 15,400 daily record from this past weekend.

In the UK, chancellor Rishi Sunak warned on Wednesday that the “economic emergency” caused by COVID-19 was only just beginning as he delivered the government’s spending review in parliament.

His statement came as the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that the UK economy will contract by 11.3% in 2020, the biggest fall in output in 300 years.

There is also no clear progress on Brexit, despite the transition period coming to an end in 5 weeks. In a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “I cannot tell you today, if in the end there will be a deal”, and although she said that there’d been “genuine progress” on a number of issues, stumbling blocks remain on the level-playing field, fisheries and governance.

In terms of key data to watch for, we will receive the minutes of the European Central Bank’s October meeting and a decision on interest rates from the Riksbank.

Asian markets are holding steady. Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) gained 0.9% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong (^HSI) rose 0.5%, and China’s Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) gained 0.2%.