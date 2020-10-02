Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Industry

Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market to Reach $587. 3 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) estimated at US$370. 9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$587.

3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Granules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$378.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ensinger GmbH

Guangzhou Li Chang Fluoroplastics Co., Ltd.

Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.

Quadrant AG

The Chemours Company

Vector Foiltec GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Granules (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Granules (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Granules (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Powder (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Powder (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Powder (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Films & Sheets (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Films & Sheets (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Films & Sheets (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wires & Cables (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Wires & Cables (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Wires & Cables (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Tubes (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Tubes (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Tubes (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Coatings (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Coatings (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Coatings (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 30: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 34: Canadian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: French Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Spanish Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Russia

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Indian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 126: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE): Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 140: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2020-2027



Table 143: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 146: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Brazil

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest

of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Israel

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 185: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene

Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 191: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 195: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type:

2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

(ETFE) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 204: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market in Africa

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

