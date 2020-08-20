Global Ethylene Dichloride Industry

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market to Reach $19. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ethylene Dichloride estimated at US$16. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$18.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ethylene Amines segment is readjusted to a revised 0.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Ethylene Dichloride market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 1% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$482.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$508.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Olin Corporation

Prochem, Inc.

PT. Asahimas Chemical

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

VESTOLIT GmbH

Vynova Group

Westlake Chemical Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ethylene Dichloride Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ethylene Dichloride Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ethylene Dichloride Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 5: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 7: Ethylene Amines (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Ethylene Amines (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Ethylene Amines (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ethylene Dichloride Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 21: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ethylene Dichloride Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 29: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Ethylene Dichloride Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Ethylene Dichloride Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Ethylene Dichloride Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ethylene Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Ethylene Dichloride Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Ethylene Dichloride Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Ethylene Dichloride Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Ethylene Dichloride Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ethylene

Dichloride in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Ethylene Dichloride Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Ethylene Dichloride Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ethylene Dichloride in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Ethylene Dichloride Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Ethylene Dichloride Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Ethylene Dichloride Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Ethylene Dichloride Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Ethylene Dichloride Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Ethylene Dichloride Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Ethylene Dichloride Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Ethylene Dichloride Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Ethylene Dichloride Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

