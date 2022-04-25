The Global Equity Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 370.85 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period

Global Equity Management Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the equity management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 370. 85 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 13.

New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Equity Management Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06271970/?utm_source=GNW
8% during the forecast period. Our report on the equity management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by vendor’s pricing strategies, expansion of IT infrastructure, and centralized monitoring.
The equity management software market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The equity management software market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Start-ups
• Private corporation
• Listed companies
• Financial team
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rising number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally as one of the prime reasons driving the equity management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the influence of digitalization and the growing adoption of cloud-based asset management software services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on equity management software market covers the following areas:
• Equity management software market sizing
• Equity management software market forecast
• Equity management software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading equity management software market vendors that include Altvia Solutions LLC, bobsguide, By Global Shares, Capdesk, Computershare Ltd., Diligent Corp., Dynamo Software Inc., Equiniti Group, Eqvista Inc., eShares Inc. DBA Carta Inc., Euronext N.V., Global Software LLC, Gust Inc., HighCastle, Imagineer Technology Group LLC, Ledgy AG, Papaya Global Ltd., Prolific Labs Inc., Qapita Corp., and Vestd Ltd. Also, the equity management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
