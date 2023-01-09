Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Report 2023: High Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Industry Boosts Growth
Global Epoxy Adhesives Market
Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type (One-component, Two-component), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Transportation, Marine, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical and Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The epoxy adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%, between 2022 and 2027 period. Two-component epoxy adhesives, by type segment in Asia Pacific region is expecting a boom in the forecasted period and will lead to an increase in the demand for epoxy adhesives market.
Two-component epoxy adhesives accounted for the largest segment of epoxy adhesives market
Two-component epoxy adhesives account for the largest market share in terms of value. These adhesives offer a unique versatility in application and performance. They consist of a resin and a hardener formulated to offer mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties. One-component epoxy adhesive is a fast-growing segment in the overall epoxy adhesives market because of its advanced properties, which include instant curing properties, solvent-less system, and superior resistance against loads or pressure.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific remains the highest growing region, with key large adhesive producers establishing their manufacturing bases here. The production of manufactured goods is increasing to meet the increasing demand driven by improving living standards, especially in the consumer product and disposable markets, which use large volumes of commodity adhesives. Many new production facilities - export-oriented and for domestic markets - use the latest manufacturing processes designed for using adhesives instead of the older mechanical fastening equipment that manufacturers first used in developed regions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles
High Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Industry
Increasing Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Building & Construction and Wind Energy Industries
Restraints
Stringent Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries
Characteristic Limitations of Epoxy Adhesives
Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives
Challenges
Limited Opportunities in Developed Countries
Changing Regulatory Policies and Standards
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
264
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$9.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$11.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 One-Component Epoxy Adhesives
6.3 Two-Component Epoxy Adhesives
6.4 Other Epoxy Adhesives
7 Epoxy Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building & Construction
7.3 Transportation
7.3.2 Bus and Truck
7.3.3 Railways
7.3.4 Aerospace
7.4 Wind Energy
7.5 Electrical & Electronics
7.6 Automotive
7.7 Marine
7.8 Other End-Use Industries
8 Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Adjacent and Related Markets
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
3M
Arkema
Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dupont
H.B. Fuller Company
Helmintin
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Hernon Manufacturing Inc.
Huntsman International LLC
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
Jowat Se
Mapei Corporation
Master Bond Inc.
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Parson Adhesives Inc.
Permabond LLC
Pidilite Industries
Rpm International Inc.
Sika Group
Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg
