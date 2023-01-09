Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Report 2023: High Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Industry Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Epoxy Adhesives Market by Type (One-component, Two-component), End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Transportation, Marine, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical and Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The epoxy adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%, between 2022 and 2027 period. Two-component epoxy adhesives, by type segment in Asia Pacific region is expecting a boom in the forecasted period and will lead to an increase in the demand for epoxy adhesives market.

Two-component epoxy adhesives accounted for the largest segment of epoxy adhesives market

Two-component epoxy adhesives account for the largest market share in terms of value. These adhesives offer a unique versatility in application and performance. They consist of a resin and a hardener formulated to offer mechanical, thermal, optical, and electrical properties. One-component epoxy adhesive is a fast-growing segment in the overall epoxy adhesives market because of its advanced properties, which include instant curing properties, solvent-less system, and superior resistance against loads or pressure.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing epoxy adhesives market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific remains the highest growing region, with key large adhesive producers establishing their manufacturing bases here. The production of manufactured goods is increasing to meet the increasing demand driven by improving living standards, especially in the consumer product and disposable markets, which use large volumes of commodity adhesives. Many new production facilities - export-oriented and for domestic markets - use the latest manufacturing processes designed for using adhesives instead of the older mechanical fastening equipment that manufacturers first used in developed regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

High Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Aerospace Industry

Increasing Demand for Epoxy Adhesives in Building & Construction and Wind Energy Industries

Restraints

Stringent Environmental Regulations in North American and European Countries

Characteristic Limitations of Epoxy Adhesives

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

Challenges

Limited Opportunities in Developed Countries

Changing Regulatory Policies and Standards

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 264 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dn5ubq

