Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market worth US$16.6 billion by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Forecast 2021-2031:  Market Segment by Drug Class (First Generation, Second Generation and Third Generation Drugs) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

According to Visiongain analysis, the global epilepsy therapeutics market was valued at US$10.3 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$12.9 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$10. 6 billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide epilepsy therapeutics market will reach US$16. 6 billion in 2031.

Healthcare Reforms to Fuel AED Market Growth Through 2031

Emerging countries such as India and China are also introducing reforms to improve healthcare accessibility, affordability and quality. According to the Australian Department of Health report, February 2021, the Australian Government is investing $100 million into the development of new technologies to improve diagnosis and treatment of stroke, epilepsy and lung disease, including COVID-19 (for Australian Epilepsy Project - $30 Million). The funding will be split across three research projects led by senior researchers at the University of Melbourne, the Australian Lung Health Initiative, and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health. As governments in emerging countries are taking measures to improve healthcare, it is positively impacting the anti-epileptic drugs market growth

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

The GDP value of the United States represents 18.42% of the world economy, a dip from 2019 where the GDP was $21.433 trillion, due to the global COVID. Middle East’s total GDP has also decreased significantly in past few years. From 4.9% in 2016 to 0.49% in 2019 and declined drastically in 2020 to (-3.6%) due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. Although there is a decline in the GDP of the country worldwide, the increasing burden of diseases, demand for quality healthcare, unmet to address both the clinical and economic burden of epilepsy, continuing investments in research and development are expected to improve the healthcare spending in the coming years. Currently, with $9.5 million in FY 2020 funding, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC)’s Epilepsy Program works with partners to research, test, and share strategies and programs to improve the lives of people with epilepsy.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

  • What is the current size of the overall global epilepsy therapeutics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall epilepsy therapeutics market over the next ten years?

  • What are the main segments within the overall epilepsy therapeutics market?

  • How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

  • How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

  • What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

  • What are the largest national markets for the world epilepsy therapeutics?

  • What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

  • What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

  • How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

  • What are some of the most prominent epilepsy therapeutics currently in development?

  • What are the main trends that will affect the world epilepsy therapeutics market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

  • What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

  • How will the global epilepsy therapeutics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

  • What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

  • How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

  • How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 2 segmentations of the epilepsy therapeutics market, with forecasts for 3 Drug class type and 3 Distribution Channel each forecasted at a global, regional, and country-level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

  • UCB Pharma

  • Pfizer

  • Eisai, Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

  • GW Pharma

  • Ranbaxy (Acquired by Sun Pharma)

  • Sanofi

